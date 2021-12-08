Boy, 9, suffers facial injuries after being hit by a van in Rosyth

An error occurred. Please try again.

Police have launched an investigation after a nine-year-old boy was struck by a van in Rosyth.

The incident happened at around 3.30pm on Wednesday December 1 on Primrose Lane in Rosyth.

The youngster suffered what police describe as minor facial injuries and was taken to Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy for treatment.

Facial injuries

One eyewitness reports seeing a female passenger getting out of the white transit van and talking to the injured boy.

The male driver of the vehicle is then alleged to have driven away a short time after the incident.

It’s understood officers have since traced the driver as enquiries into the full circumstances of the incident continue.

The injured boy’s family have also appealed on social media for witnesses to come forward.

Appeal for witnesses

Posting on the Rosyth Community Noticeboard Facebook page they have called for anyone who may have dash cam or CCTV footage of the area to come forward.

“Any footage would be very helpful to improve/change the safety system on this road to prevent this happening again,” the post said.

Commenting on the incident, a Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We received a report of a nine-year-old boy having been struck by a van on Primrose Lane in Rosyth around 3.20pm on Wednesday, December 1 2021.

“The boy sustained minor injuries and was taken to Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy, for treatment.

“Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”