Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Fife

Boy, 9, suffers facial injuries after being hit by a van in Rosyth

By Neil Henderson
December 8 2021, 2.48pm Updated: December 8 2021, 2.48pm
The nine-year-old boy suffered facial injuries after being stuck by the van in Primrose Lane.
The nine-year-old boy suffered facial injuries after being stuck by the van in Primrose Lane.

Police have launched an investigation after a nine-year-old boy was struck by a van in Rosyth.

The incident happened at around 3.30pm on Wednesday December 1 on Primrose Lane in Rosyth.

The youngster suffered what police describe as minor facial injuries and was taken to Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy for treatment.

Facial injuries

One eyewitness reports seeing a female passenger getting out of the white transit van and talking to the injured boy.

The male driver of the vehicle is then alleged to have driven away a short time after the incident.

It’s understood officers have since traced the driver as enquiries into the full circumstances of the incident continue.

The injured boy’s family have also appealed on social media for witnesses to come forward.

Appeal for witnesses

Posting on the Rosyth Community Noticeboard Facebook page they have called for anyone who may have dash cam or CCTV footage of the area to come forward.

“Any footage would be very helpful to improve/change the safety system on this road to prevent this happening again,” the post said.

Commenting on the incident, a Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We received a report of a nine-year-old boy having been struck by a van on Primrose Lane in Rosyth around 3.20pm on Wednesday, December 1 2021.

“The boy sustained minor injuries and was taken to Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy, for treatment.

“Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”

More from The Courier