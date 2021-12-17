Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Fife

M90 reopens after vehicle fire near Halbeath

By Alasdair Clark
December 17 2021, 4.22pm Updated: December 17 2021, 4.53pm
M90 Halbeath
The M90 near Halbeath.

The M90 has reopened northbound near Halbeath after a vehicle fire.

Although the vehicle was parked on the hard shoulder, smoke blowing across the carriageway was affecting driver visibility, Traffic Scotland said.

The Scottish Fire and Service confirmed firefighters were in attendance on the M90 and had extinguished the fire.

A spokeswoman confirmed they responded shortly after 3:30pm.

Traffic Scotland said: “The M90 is currently closed northbound between [junction 3 and junction 4 due to a vehicle fire.

“The vehicle is on the hard shoulder, however due to smoke blowing across the carriageway fire services have closed the northbound carriageway.

In a later update they confirmed the road had now reopened.

Police Scotland has been approached for comment.

