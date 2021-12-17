M90 reopens after vehicle fire near Halbeath

An error occurred. Please try again.

The M90 has reopened northbound near Halbeath after a vehicle fire.

Although the vehicle was parked on the hard shoulder, smoke blowing across the carriageway was affecting driver visibility, Traffic Scotland said.

The Scottish Fire and Service confirmed firefighters were in attendance on the M90 and had extinguished the fire.

A spokeswoman confirmed they responded shortly after 3:30pm.

Traffic Scotland said: “The M90 is currently closed northbound between [junction 3 and junction 4 due to a vehicle fire.

“The vehicle is on the hard shoulder, however due to smoke blowing across the carriageway fire services have closed the northbound carriageway.

In a later update they confirmed the road had now reopened.

Police Scotland has been approached for comment.