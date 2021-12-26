A92 reopens in Glenrothes after Boxing Day crash

An error occurred. Please try again.

The A92 near to Cadham in Glenrothes has reopened after an early-morning crash involving a single vehicle, police have confirmed.

Locals reported the road had closed due to a police incident shortly after 9am on Boxing Day, with traffic diverted through Markinch as a result.

Officers were called to the scene at 9:25am following reports of the crash in Glenrothes, which saw a car flip onto its side.

The A92 was closed between Balfarg and Cadham junctions as a result.

Ambulance attend Fife crash

Medics from the Scottish Ambulance Service attended, however no details on any injuries sustained by the male driver of the vehicle were available.

The road was able to reopen around an hour later after the vehicle was recovered.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman told The Courier: “Officers were called around 9.25am on Sunday, December 26 to a report of a car on its side on the A92 northbound near Cadham.

“Officers attended and the vehicle was recovered.”