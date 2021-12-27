Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
‘Affordable’ homes plan for site of Dunfermline primary school demolished in 2005

By Neil Henderson
December 27 2021, 3.54pm Updated: December 27 2021, 4.31pm
The site has lain vacant since the school was demolished in 2005.
Plans to build “affordable” homes on a former primary school site in Dunfermline 16 years after the building was destroyed have been revealed.

If approved, the former Blacklaw Road Primary School site in Abbeyview, will be transformed into 85 new homes.

The school buildings were demolished in 2005 and the brownfield site, which is owned by Fife Council, has lain vacant ever since.

School demolished in 2005

Now developer, Robertson Homes, proposes to build a range of single, two-storey and three-storey houses on the 2.7 hectare plot.

The housing will be a mix of detached, semi-detached and terraced dwellings homes which meets the Council’s housing plans.

Access to which will be via two vehicular access points will be created in Lunn Gardens and Whitelaw Road.

Tree planting across the site will be used to add to the overall character of the site and aid in wayfinding.”

Robertson Homes

A design statement presented as part of the application also added: “Landscaping is proposed throughout the site, complimenting the existing surroundings and enhancing the sense of place within the site.

85 affordable new homes

“It will also create a visual and physical connection to the existing park to the north.

“Tree planting across the site will be used to add to the overall character of the site and aid in wayfinding.

“It will also act as compensatory planting for any trees that are removed on site.

“A series of small green spaces will create an attractive character and enhance the landscaping.

“Public benches will also be included on site for community use.”

The design statement also added that the homes would include gardens while pedestrian footpaths would feature throughout the site

In addition parking including visitor spaces, would be designed in an “integrated way, creating safe and easy to navigate streets.”

The proposal is expected to come before councillors for approval early in 2022.

