‘Affordable’ homes plan for site of Dunfermline primary school demolished in 2005

Plans to build “affordable” homes on a former primary school site in Dunfermline 16 years after the building was destroyed have been revealed.

If approved, the former Blacklaw Road Primary School site in Abbeyview, will be transformed into 85 new homes.

The school buildings were demolished in 2005 and the brownfield site, which is owned by Fife Council, has lain vacant ever since.

School demolished in 2005

Now developer, Robertson Homes, proposes to build a range of single, two-storey and three-storey houses on the 2.7 hectare plot.

The housing will be a mix of detached, semi-detached and terraced dwellings homes which meets the Council’s housing plans.

Access to which will be via two vehicular access points will be created in Lunn Gardens and Whitelaw Road.

Tree planting across the site will be used to add to the overall character of the site and aid in wayfinding." Robertson Homes

A design statement presented as part of the application also added: “Landscaping is proposed throughout the site, complimenting the existing surroundings and enhancing the sense of place within the site.

85 affordable new homes

“It will also create a visual and physical connection to the existing park to the north.

“Tree planting across the site will be used to add to the overall character of the site and aid in wayfinding.

“It will also act as compensatory planting for any trees that are removed on site.

“A series of small green spaces will create an attractive character and enhance the landscaping.

“Public benches will also be included on site for community use.”

The design statement also added that the homes would include gardens while pedestrian footpaths would feature throughout the site

In addition parking including visitor spaces, would be designed in an “integrated way, creating safe and easy to navigate streets.”

The proposal is expected to come before councillors for approval early in 2022.