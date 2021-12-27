Talented Angus pupils impress judges in wildlife art competition

An error occurred. Please try again.

Angus youngsters can look forward to a 2022 treat after their success in a national wildlife art competition.

Pictures by local pupils were among almost 1,000 entries from 72 Scottish schools in the Game and Wildlife Conservation Trust challenge.

Pupils created a piece of art showing a species of British game or wildlife in its natural habitat.

Angus schoolchildren impressed organisers with their skills.

Nathan Ramsey from Friockheim Primary won the area’s primary schools’ prize with his image of a hare.

And Carnoustie High School’s Kayla Porter’s painting of a pheasant was the secondary schools’ category winner.

Judges impressed by entries

The judging panel was led by highly respected Angus-based wildlife artist and wildlife blogger David Adam.

Carol Littlewood from the Royal Northern Countryside Initiative (Angus) and Lianne MacLennan of the Angus Glens Moorland Group were also on the panel.

Angus winners and their families enjoyed an awards night at Glamis Castle.

P5 pupil Nathan’s prize is a visit for his whole class to a local farm organised by the Royal Northern Countryside Initiative.

And there will also be an estate visit for his whole class organised by the Angus Glens Moorland Group.

An art workshop with David Adam and a collection of art materials and books was also part of Nathan’s prize.

S6 student Kayla will also have a drawing workshop with David Adam and a photography workshop with Kirk Norbury, organised by the Angus Glens Moorland Group.

And the pupils have also been invited to a Montrose Museum tutorial in the spring, where their artwork will go on display.