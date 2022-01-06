Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Fife

Council tax rise on cards for Fife admits council co-leader

By Craig Smith, Local Democracy Reporter
January 6 2022, 2.33pm Updated: January 6 2022, 3.19pm
Fife Council co-leader, Councillor David Alexander admits council tax bills will increase in 2022.
Fifers are facing the prospect of seeing their council tax bills go up from April – but by exactly how much still remains to be seen.

Looming local council elections in May mean the political battle lines have been drawn across the region, with the majority of candidates of various political persuasions already selected by their parties ahead of the all-important vote.

Before that though, some tough decisions lie ahead in the first half of what will be another challenging year for Fife Council – not least the council’s spending proposals for 2022/23, which will be outlined and likely rubber-stamped on February 24.

Free rein for councils to set own council tax rates

Fife’s SNP/Labour joint administration will be putting the finishing touches to its plans over the coming weeks, but it is understood that Fife is considering raising council tax after finance secretary Kate Forbes gave local authorities free rein to set their own rates this year.

That is a marked change on last year, when Ms Forbes announced a £90 million fund giving councils the equivalent of the income from a 3% rise in council tax if they chose to freeze rates for 2021/22.

Looking ahead to the coming year, council co-leader David Alexander has confirmed that any rise for 2022/23 is unlikely to be above that figure – although talks are still ongoing on what the finances will look like.

Fife Council has defended the application process despite facing criticism.
Fife Council is considering its budget for next year.

The SNP councillor said: “In general terms it’s vital for everyone in every sector that we get on top of Covid and return to a normality that will allow renewal and recovery.

“The economy, national and local, our public services that have done heroic work over the last two years, and people’s lives, deserve space to progress.

“At the same time there are worrying things on the horizon.

“Inflation is starting to rise at an alarming rate for several reasons e.g. energy prices, and shortages through Covid and Brexit.

“In April, national insurance rates are due to increase by 10%.

We are not facing cutbacks in the coming year… however, initial forecasts for future years are concerning”

Council co-leader David Alexander

“Household budgets are going to be under pressure as the cost of living increases, although positively the Scottish child payment will double to £20 per week.

“But in terms of the council we have a reasonable budget that should ensure the council tax does not increase by more than 3% for 22/23.

“We are not facing cutbacks in the coming year and will be implementing new Scottish Government initiatives.

“However, initial forecasts for future years are concerning.”

Major projects across Fife

With 2022 in full swing, Mr Alexander is looking forward to seeing progress on a number of major construction, regeneration and infrastructure projects across Fife, particularly on the establishment of the Levenmouth rail link and the new super college and high school campus in Dunfermline.

However, the ongoing Covid crisis and other potentially unforeseen variables means the council will have to remain flexible and adaptable for every eventuality.

“There are things to be optimistic about and others that give cause for concern,” Mr Alexander added.

“It’s important that people who require help contact the relevant authorities as early as possible.

“Fife’s public services and communities have responded well to unprecedented challenges and a lot of support is in place for people who require it.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson has confirmed that all councils will have “complete flexibility” to set a council tax rate that is appropriate for their local authority area.

