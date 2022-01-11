Joseph Willcocks: Family carry on legacy of animal-loving son after train tragedy

An error occurred. Please try again.

The family of a Fife teenager killed by a train as he tried to save an injured animal has raised £7,000 for a wildlife rescue charity.

Joseph Willcocks, 17, died trying to remove the creature from the tracks near his Dunfermline home on November 3.

Now mum Mandy and dad Martin have handed over a donation to the British Divers Marine Life Rescue (BDMLR) in memory of their “beautiful, kind and caring son”.

They, and Joseph’s twin sister Ellie, said he would be extremely happy to see animals such as dolphins and seals given help to survive.

The charity now plans to buy new rescue equipment, some of which will bear Joseph’s name and picture.

The Woodmill High School pupil was a huge lover of animals, particularly seals.

And he would often draw the marine animal on home-made cards for family and friends.

The Willcocks family said a light had gone out in their lives following Joseph’s tragic death.

But they added: “He will always be our hero.”

Donations helped family through a difficult time

Mandy, Martin and Ellie raised £1,600 at Joseph’s well-attended funeral.

Meanwhile, a Just Giving page set up in his name has raised a further £6,000.

And the family is planning more fundraising for the BDMLS‘s Fife and Stirlingshire area.

Martin said: “This is a huge amount for this valuable and purely volunteer group and will go a long way towards further training and valuable equipment for any future rescues.

“Recent local and well-publicised rescues were of the strandings of the sei whale at North Queensferry and the dolphin and baby at Crombie.

“These were attended by the BDMLR and many more go without media attention.”

He added: “Our family and members of the BDMLR would like to say a massive thank you to all those that have donated so far.

“It’s a staggering amount that will go a long way.

“It has also helped our family somewhat in what is a very difficult time.”

Carrying on Joseph Willcocks’ name

The BDMLR said it was humbled by the courage and kindness shown by the Willcocks family.

Paul Smith, co-ordinator for Fife and Stirling, said: “The generosity of everyone supporting the fundraising for much-needed specialist rescue equipment is amazing.

“After speaking with Mandy and Martin, I know Joseph loved seals.

“And from what was an absolute tragedy with the sad loss of Joseph, we are grateful for the amazing strength and selfless support the family is showing the team.

“We are extremely proud to carry on Joseph’s name within our local team and rescue work and will help support the family.”

The BDMLR was called out 1,788 times across the UK last year and Fife was one of the busiest areas.

It aims to help any aquatic animal in need, using specialist equipment.