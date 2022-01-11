Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Fife

Joseph Willcocks: Family carry on legacy of animal-loving son after train tragedy

By Claire Warrender
January 11 2022, 7.05am Updated: January 11 2022, 9.15am
Joseph Willcocks was killed as he tried to rescue the animal.
Joseph Willcocks. Family have donated to wildlife charity.

The family of a Fife teenager killed by a train as he tried to save an injured animal has raised £7,000 for a wildlife rescue charity.

Joseph Willcocks, 17, died trying to remove the creature from the tracks near his Dunfermline home on November 3.

Now mum Mandy and dad Martin have handed over a donation to the British Divers Marine Life Rescue (BDMLR) in memory of their “beautiful, kind and caring son”.

They, and Joseph’s twin sister Ellie, said he would be extremely happy to see animals such as dolphins and seals given help to survive.

The charity now plans to buy new rescue equipment, some of which will bear Joseph’s name and picture.

The Woodmill High School pupil was a huge lover of animals, particularly seals.

And he would often draw the marine animal on home-made cards for family and friends.

The Willcocks family said a light had gone out in their lives following Joseph’s tragic death.

But they added: “He will always be our hero.”

Donations helped family through a difficult time

Mandy, Martin and Ellie raised £1,600 at Joseph’s well-attended funeral.

Meanwhile, a Just Giving page set up in his name has raised a further £6,000.

And the family is planning more fundraising for the BDMLS‘s Fife and Stirlingshire area.

Martin said: “This is a huge amount for this valuable and purely volunteer group and will go a long way towards further training and valuable equipment for any future rescues.

“Recent local and well-publicised rescues were of the strandings of the sei whale at North Queensferry and the dolphin and baby at Crombie.

Fife sei whale dead Burntilsand
The sei whale died despite rescue attempts.

“These were attended by the BDMLR and many more go without media attention.”

He added: “Our family and members of the BDMLR would like to say a massive thank you to all those that have donated so far.

“It’s a staggering amount that will go a long way.

“It has also helped our family somewhat in what is a very difficult time.”

Carrying on Joseph Willcocks’ name

The BDMLR said it was humbled by the courage and kindness shown by the Willcocks family.

Paul Smith, co-ordinator for Fife and Stirling, said: “The generosity of everyone supporting the fundraising for much-needed specialist rescue equipment is amazing.

“After speaking with Mandy and Martin, I know Joseph loved seals.

“And from what was an absolute tragedy with the sad loss of Joseph, we are grateful for the amazing strength and selfless support the family is showing the team.

“We are extremely proud to carry on Joseph’s name within our local team and rescue work and will help support the family.”

The BDMLR was called out 1,788 times across the UK last year and Fife was one of the busiest areas.

It aims to help any aquatic animal in need, using specialist equipment.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]