‘A light has gone out’: Family pay tribute to Dunfermline teen killed by train

By Alasdair Clark
November 10 2021, 12.34pm Updated: November 10 2021, 2.16pm
Joseph died after being hit by a train last week
The family of Joseph Willcocks – who died in Dunfermline after being hit by train last week – have paid tribute to the “wonderful” teenager.

The 17-year-old’s loved ones say their lives have “changed forever” following the tragic incident.

The schoolboy is understood to have been trying to save an injured animal when he was struck by the train.

The incident is not being treated by police as suspicious.

In a statement issued through British Transport Police, Joseph has been described as “wonderful, funny, and thoughtful”.

We will never forget our wonderful, funny and thoughtful boy… a light has gone out in our lives

Joseph’s family

The statement said: “On Wednesday November 3 2021 our lives changed forever.

“Our precious son and twin brother was taken from us but he will live in our hearts forever.

“Thank you to everyone who has paid tribute to Joseph. Thank you for the beautiful flowers and cards with comforting words.

“We will never forget our wonderful, funny and thoughtful boy.

“A light has gone out in our lives and he will always be our hero.”

Tributes paid by Joseph’s school

Tributes were also paid by Joseph’s high school rector, who said the Woodmill High School pupil would be “painfully missed”.

Sandy McIntosh told The Courier: “Joseph Willcocks was a well-liked student who will be painfully missed by his friends and teachers alike.

“Our thoughts are very much with Joseph’s family and loved ones right now.

“Woodmill is very much like an extended family and, as we all try to come to terms with this, we will continue to work as a family to care for and support one another.”

Investigation ongoing through procurator fiscal

A report has been submitted to the procurator fiscal, with an investigation ongoing.

A spokesperson said: “The procurator fiscal has received a report in connection with the death of a 17-year-old male on November 3 2021 in Dunfermline.

“The investigation into the death, under the direction of Scottish Fatalities Investigation Unit (SFIU), is ongoing and the family will continue to be kept updated in relation to any significant developments.”

