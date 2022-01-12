Teen, 16, charged in connection with alleged theft of life-saving defibrillator in Inverkeithing

An error occurred. Please try again.

A teenager has been charged in connection with the alleged theft and vandalism of a defibrillator in Inverkeithing.

Police say the life-saving equipment was ripped from its mounting at Hillend Road, with the glass casing smashed and the damaged defibrillator discarded nearby.

It is believed the alleged vandalism happened sometime between 5pm on January 5 and 5.30am on January 6.

Following an investigation, a 16-year-old male has been charged in connection with the incident.

Police Scotland said a report is to be submitted to the relevant authority.

The defibrillator, a device that gives a high energy electric shock to the heart if someone in cardiac arrest, is now back in its place and ready for use.