Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Fife

Teen, 16, charged in connection with alleged theft of life-saving defibrillator in Inverkeithing

By Emma Duncan
January 12 2022, 6.43pm Updated: January 13 2022, 9.00am
Police say the life-saving equipment was found damaged in Hillend Road.
Police say the life-saving equipment was found damaged in Hillend Road.

A teenager has been charged in connection with the alleged theft and vandalism of a defibrillator in Inverkeithing.

Police say the life-saving equipment was ripped from its mounting at Hillend Road, with the glass casing smashed and the damaged defibrillator discarded nearby.

It is believed the alleged vandalism happened sometime between 5pm on January 5 and 5.30am on January 6.

Following an investigation, a 16-year-old male has been charged in connection with the incident.

Police Scotland said a report is to be submitted to the relevant authority.

The defibrillator, a device that gives a high energy electric shock to the heart if someone in cardiac arrest, is now back in its place and ready for use.

Defibrillators in Tayside and Fife: Here’s where you can find lifesaving kits

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier