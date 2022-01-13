Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Fife

Coast walker Chris Howard thanks Fifers for support during his 11,000 mile trek for Children in Need

By Michael Alexander
January 13 2022, 6.00pm
Chris Howard is walking 11,000 miles around the UK coast to raise money for Children in Need
Chris Howard is walking 11,000 miles around the UK coast to raise money for Children in Need

A married father-of-three who is walking 11,000 miles around the UK coast to raise money for Children in Need, has thanked the people he met in the East Neuk of Fife for their support.

Cambridge builder Chris Howard, 36, has been walking “clockwise” around the UK coast ever since he set off from Heacham South Beach in Norfolk on July 29, 2020.

Initially taking a year out from his job as a builder to complete the mammoth walk, he was inspired to do the trek after reading about the impact the first Covid-19 lockdown was having on disadvantaged children.

Kit sponsors from Hoggs of Fife Ltd, Nicola Gemmell and Managing Director Robert Gibson meet walker Chris Howard on Lower Largo beach to top up his kit with some new socks and a jumper

Speaking to The Courier as he completed a section between Anstruther and Elie, Chris said he was particularly grateful to Doug Clement of Cellardyke who walked with him for a bit, plus Jim Parker of Fife Properties and the Ship Inn at Elie who fed him.

He was also delighted to have his kit topped up by sponsors from Hoggs of Fife Ltd.

Inspired

“I was inspired to embark upon this trek after reading about the impact lockdown was having on disadvantaged children,” he said.

“I was looking at my own children and thinking how lucky they were.

“They had a happy, healthy, positive environment to grow up in.

Chris Howard makes a new friend as he reaches the Robinson Crusoe statue in Lower Largo

“I know from my own childhood that lots of children are not so fortunate and are probably forgotten about during lockdown.

“It’s probably worse for a lot of children at home when they couldn’t be at school.

“So I wanted to do something positive to help children from all backgrounds in the UK and make sure I was doing something positive – not just to help financially, but to inspire a bit of hope that there was life beyond Covid.”

Family support

Chris’ adventure has the backing of his wife Abigail, who runs the office at his building company in Cambridge, plus his three daughters – twins Elsa and Nala, 8, and Aria, 5.

It’s not been without its challenges. He sleeps mainly in a tent and tries to walk around 26 miles per day.

Chris Howard pauses to take in the views in the East Neuk of Fife

However, the positives, he says, have far outweighed any negatives.

So far he’s raised more than £30,000 for Children in Need – which is more than three times his original target. His aim now is to raise £40,000 by the time he finishes.

On course to leave Scotland by the end of January and finish back at Norfolk by early March, he’s looking forward to spending time with his wife and children.

To follow Chris Howard’s ongoing journey and to donate, go to https://thecoastwalker.com/

A full interview with Chris Howard will appear in the Saturday January 22 edition of The Courier’s Weekend magazine, and online.

