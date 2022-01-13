Coast walker Chris Howard thanks Fifers for support during his 11,000 mile trek for Children in Need

An error occurred. Please try again.

A married father-of-three who is walking 11,000 miles around the UK coast to raise money for Children in Need, has thanked the people he met in the East Neuk of Fife for their support.

Cambridge builder Chris Howard, 36, has been walking “clockwise” around the UK coast ever since he set off from Heacham South Beach in Norfolk on July 29, 2020.

Initially taking a year out from his job as a builder to complete the mammoth walk, he was inspired to do the trek after reading about the impact the first Covid-19 lockdown was having on disadvantaged children.

Speaking to The Courier as he completed a section between Anstruther and Elie, Chris said he was particularly grateful to Doug Clement of Cellardyke who walked with him for a bit, plus Jim Parker of Fife Properties and the Ship Inn at Elie who fed him.

He was also delighted to have his kit topped up by sponsors from Hoggs of Fife Ltd.

Inspired

“I was inspired to embark upon this trek after reading about the impact lockdown was having on disadvantaged children,” he said.

“I was looking at my own children and thinking how lucky they were.

“They had a happy, healthy, positive environment to grow up in.

“I know from my own childhood that lots of children are not so fortunate and are probably forgotten about during lockdown.

“It’s probably worse for a lot of children at home when they couldn’t be at school.

“So I wanted to do something positive to help children from all backgrounds in the UK and make sure I was doing something positive – not just to help financially, but to inspire a bit of hope that there was life beyond Covid.”

Family support

Chris’ adventure has the backing of his wife Abigail, who runs the office at his building company in Cambridge, plus his three daughters – twins Elsa and Nala, 8, and Aria, 5.

It’s not been without its challenges. He sleeps mainly in a tent and tries to walk around 26 miles per day.

However, the positives, he says, have far outweighed any negatives.

So far he’s raised more than £30,000 for Children in Need – which is more than three times his original target. His aim now is to raise £40,000 by the time he finishes.

On course to leave Scotland by the end of January and finish back at Norfolk by early March, he’s looking forward to spending time with his wife and children.

To follow Chris Howard’s ongoing journey and to donate, go to https://thecoastwalker.com/

A full interview with Chris Howard will appear in the Saturday January 22 edition of The Courier’s Weekend magazine, and online.