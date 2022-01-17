Appeal to help find missing man from Kirkcaldy

An error occurred. Please try again.

An appeal has been launched to help find a man missing from Kirkcaldy.

Colin McCabe was last seen in the early hours of Monday January 17, on Hunter Street in the Fife town.

The 49-year-old is described as being 5 ft 10 in in height, heavy set with short shaved hair and grey stubble.

He is believed to have been last seen wearing a blue Rangers football top and black jogging bottoms.

He has a black Alfa Romeo 159 car, registration PY08 CMU.

Growing concern

Inspector Kirk Donnelly, who is leading the inquiry, said: “We are growing increasingly concerned for Colin’s welfare as he has not been in contact with family or friends.

“I would ask Colin himself to get in touch with family or the police confirming he is safe if he sees this.

Anyone with information regarding the 49-year-old’s whereabouts is asked to call the Police Scotland non-emergency number, 101, quoting incident number 0185 of 17 January.