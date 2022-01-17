Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Fife

Appeal to help find missing man from Kirkcaldy

By Caroline Spencer
January 17 2022, 3.10pm
Colin McCabe was last seen in the early hours of Monday morning.
Colin McCabe was last seen in the early hours of Monday morning.

An appeal has been launched to help find a man missing from Kirkcaldy.

Colin McCabe was last seen in the early hours of Monday January 17, on Hunter Street in the Fife town.

The 49-year-old is described as being 5 ft 10 in in height, heavy set with short shaved hair and grey stubble.

He is believed to have been last seen wearing a blue Rangers football top and black jogging bottoms.

He has a black Alfa Romeo 159 car, registration PY08 CMU.

Growing concern

Inspector Kirk Donnelly, who is leading the inquiry, said: “We are growing increasingly concerned for Colin’s welfare as he has not been in contact with family or friends.

“I would ask Colin himself to get in touch with family or the police confirming he is safe if he sees this.

Anyone with information regarding the 49-year-old’s whereabouts is asked to call the Police Scotland non-emergency number, 101, quoting incident number 0185 of 17 January.

First look at new homes earmarked for former Dunfermline school site

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier