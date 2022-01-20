Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
‘Disgusting and unacceptable’: Anger after Lochgelly park and woodland trashed

By Neil Henderson
January 20 2022, 2.13pm Updated: January 20 2022, 3.58pm
Some of the damage caused to woodland at Lochgelly park.
Some of the damage caused to woodland at Lochgelly park.

A woodland in Lochgelly has been trashed by vandals as a spate of anti-social behaviour continues.

A bin and trees were set on fire while rubbish, including bottles, was left strewn at the public park on Hall Street.

The incidents, which happened at the weekend, are the latest to hit the town in recent months.

Steven Hoggan, the new inspector at Cowdenbeath police station – who only took on the role last week – has vowed to tackle the problem.

He said: “We are aware of ongoing issues of anti-social behaviour at the public park in Lochgelly, including incidents of fireraising at the weekend.

“Anti-social behaviour has a disruptive effect on local communities and officers are continuing to conduct dedicated patrols in the area.

“We are also working closely with partners to address issues raised.

“I would urge anyone with concerns about anti-social behaviour in their area to contact Police Scotland via 101 as promptly as possible.

“We use all information we receive to inform enforcement activity and our patrols.”

Series of anti-social behaviour incidents in Lochgelly

It follows a temporary ban imposed on under-16s entering the town’s Co-op store earlier this month.

Meanwhile, in October, rehearsals for the Oliver stage production at Lochgelly had to be halted and police called due to anti-social behaviour.

Just a month later, one local man gained over 700 signatures for his petition to get the park cleaned after his dog was injured because of broken glass.

The latest damage has angered local representatives.



Councillor Lea McLelland has described it as “abhorrent”.

She has also issued a plea to parents whose children may be involved to do more to stop what she has described as “disgusting and unacceptable behaviour”.

“It’s the latest in a long list of anti-social behaviour incidents in the community and it has has to stop,” she said.

“The problems are being instigated by a small minority of youngsters determined to spoil it for the rest of the law-abiding community.

Police patrols to tackle those responsible

“I have a lot of sympathy for the police and our safer communities officers who are trying to stop this disgusting and unacceptable behaviour.

“Police are dedicating patrols to try and catch those responsible but the sporadic nature of such acts is making it difficult.

“Parents need to step up and enquire where their children are going and what they are doing as this destruction cannot go unchecked.”

‘Dangerous’ Fife dog to be destroyed after attacking warden and SSPCA inspector

