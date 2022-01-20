‘Disgusting and unacceptable’: Anger after Lochgelly park and woodland trashed

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A woodland in Lochgelly has been trashed by vandals as a spate of anti-social behaviour continues.

A bin and trees were set on fire while rubbish, including bottles, was left strewn at the public park on Hall Street.

The incidents, which happened at the weekend, are the latest to hit the town in recent months.

Steven Hoggan, the new inspector at Cowdenbeath police station – who only took on the role last week – has vowed to tackle the problem.

He said: “We are aware of ongoing issues of anti-social behaviour at the public park in Lochgelly, including incidents of fireraising at the weekend.

WELCOME @CowdenbeathPol would like to welcome our new Inspector Steven Hoggan, who has taken over from the now retired Inspector Gavin Cameron as the local Community Inspector for the Cowdenbeath area. pic.twitter.com/59COGObxCN — Cowdenbeath Police (@CowdenbeathPol) January 12, 2022

“Anti-social behaviour has a disruptive effect on local communities and officers are continuing to conduct dedicated patrols in the area.

“We are also working closely with partners to address issues raised.

“I would urge anyone with concerns about anti-social behaviour in their area to contact Police Scotland via 101 as promptly as possible.

“We use all information we receive to inform enforcement activity and our patrols.”

Series of anti-social behaviour incidents in Lochgelly

It follows a temporary ban imposed on under-16s entering the town’s Co-op store earlier this month.

Meanwhile, in October, rehearsals for the Oliver stage production at Lochgelly had to be halted and police called due to anti-social behaviour.

Just a month later, one local man gained over 700 signatures for his petition to get the park cleaned after his dog was injured because of broken glass.

The latest damage has angered local representatives.

Councillor Lea McLelland has described it as “abhorrent”.

She has also issued a plea to parents whose children may be involved to do more to stop what she has described as “disgusting and unacceptable behaviour”.

“It’s the latest in a long list of anti-social behaviour incidents in the community and it has has to stop,” she said.

“The problems are being instigated by a small minority of youngsters determined to spoil it for the rest of the law-abiding community.

Police patrols to tackle those responsible

“I have a lot of sympathy for the police and our safer communities officers who are trying to stop this disgusting and unacceptable behaviour.

“Police are dedicating patrols to try and catch those responsible but the sporadic nature of such acts is making it difficult.

“Parents need to step up and enquire where their children are going and what they are doing as this destruction cannot go unchecked.”