Home News Fife

Fife villagers’ fear a serious accident as they struggle to access their bus stop

By Claire Warrender
January 23 2022, 8.08am
Villagers fear the access to the Fife bus stop is dangerous.
Willie Rennie MSP with Mrs Christie, right and Roberta Wilson from Muirhead. Picture Kenny Smith/DCT Media.

Fife villagers say they take their lives in their hands every time they go to catch a bus.

People in Muirhead have to negotiate an overgrown and slippery grass verge and narrow footpath to reach their bus stop.

Many are forced to walk on the main road in wet or icy conditions, as cars and lorries thunder past.

MSP Willie Rennie at the bus stop with Margaret Christie, right, and Roberta Wilson. Picture Kenny Smith/ DCT Media.

And they fear it is only a matter of time before someone is seriously hurt.

Residents have now enlisted the help of North East Fife MSP Willie Rennie as they call on Fife Council to improve safety before the worst happens.

But while officials who inspected the area have offered to put up warning signs, no further work will be done.

Road is becoming more dangerous

Margaret Christie is one of those with concerns.

She has lived in Muirhead, near Freuchie, for 45 years and has noticed a steady increase in traffic.

And she said: “The road has become more and more dangerous for pedestrians.

“There have been several accidents and fortunately there have been no fatalities that I’m aware of.

It’s a difficult challenge for many rural communities.”

Willie Rennie MSP.

“But I wonder if Fife Council wants to wait until someone is seriously hurt before they do anything about it.

“There are walkers who pass by our house, having been forced to walk on the road with oncoming traffic, including heavy lorries.”

Margaret added: “Fife Council have said they will put a ‘pedestrian in road’ sign at the top and bottom of the hill.

“But drivers do not abide by the speed limit so I can’t see them taking any notice of a sign about pedestrians.”

Plans to improve signage

Meanwhile, Mr Rennie said it would make “good sense” to improve the safety of the walkways.

And he added: “It’s a difficult challenge for many rural communities.

“But the council should be doing everything possible to improve access to our public transport network.

“Part of that is making it safe for pedestrians, especially for people who are older or have limited mobility, to get to and from stations and bus stops.”

Fife Council’s roads network manager Martin Kingham confirmed plans for signage improvements.

“We work hard to keep Fife’s roads and footpaths safe for everyone using them,” he said.

But he added: “Muirhead is a rural area and space for footpaths on both sides of the road is limited.

“However, the footpath can be used to access both bus stops in the community.

“This spring, we’re planning to improve signage on the approach to warn of the potential of pedestrians crossing the road.

“And we will continue to monitor the speed of traffic in the area.”

