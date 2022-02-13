Hill runner airlifted to hospital after injury at Fife beauty spot

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An injured hill runner had to be airlifted to safety from a Fife beauty spot on Sunday after the incident sparked a multi emergency service response.

Police and volunteers from Ochils Mountain Rescue team raced to assist the injured runners on West Lomond Hill shortly before noon.

The emergency services were scrambles after the alarm was raised from fellow hill walkers.

A Scottish Coastguard helicopter was also despatched from Prestwick to assisting the rescue following a request from police at the scene.

The injured runner was given medical assistance at the scene before being carried by stretcher to the waiting helicopter nearby.

A spokesperson for Ochils Mountain Rescue Team said: “The team was called out by Police Scotland late on Sunday morning to assist an injured hill runner in the West Lomond area.

“Local team members including a team doctor were quickly on scene and provided medial assessment and warming while other team members deployed to the hill with our rescue stretcher.

“Rescue 199 from Prestwick lowered their winch paramedic with additional equipment and the casualty was then packaged in our rescue stretcher and carried down the hill to a point where R199 could land.

“The casualty was then flown to hospital.”

“Many thanks must also go to the hill walkers who stopped to assist and kept the casualty warm until assistance arrived.”

The extent of the runner’s injuries has not been confirmed.

Police Scotland has also been contacted for comment.