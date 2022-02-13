Hill runner airlifted to hospital after injury at Fife beauty spot

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Fife

Hill runner airlifted to hospital after injury at Fife beauty spot

By Neil Henderson
February 13 2022, 7.41pm Updated: February 13 2022, 7.49pm
The injured hill runner was airlifted to hospital after getting into difficulty on West Lomond in Fife. (Pic Ochils Mountain Rescue).
The injured hill runner was airlifted to hospital after getting into difficulty on West Lomond in Fife. (Pic Ochils Mountain Rescue).

An injured hill runner had to be airlifted to safety from a Fife beauty spot on Sunday after the incident sparked a multi emergency service response.

Police and volunteers from Ochils Mountain Rescue team raced to assist the injured runners on West Lomond Hill shortly before noon.

The emergency services were scrambles after the alarm was raised from fellow hill walkers.

A Scottish Coastguard helicopter was also despatched from Prestwick to assisting the rescue following a request from police at the scene.

Coastguard helicopter despatched

The injured runner was given medical assistance at the scene before being carried by stretcher to the waiting helicopter nearby.

A spokesperson for Ochils Mountain Rescue Team said: “The team was called out by Police Scotland late on Sunday morning to assist an injured hill runner in the West Lomond area.

Volunteers from Ochils Mountain Rescue Team carried the injured runner by stretcher to the waiting helicopter. (Pic Ochils Mountain Rescue).

“Local team members including a team doctor were quickly on scene and provided medial assessment and warming while other team members deployed to the hill with our rescue stretcher.

Injured runner airlifted to hospital

“Rescue 199 from Prestwick lowered their winch paramedic with additional equipment and the casualty was then packaged in our rescue stretcher and carried down the hill to a point where R199 could land.

“The casualty was then flown to hospital.”

“Many thanks must also go to the hill walkers who stopped to assist and kept the casualty warm until assistance arrived.”

The extent of the runner’s injuries has not been confirmed.

Police Scotland has also been contacted for comment.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier