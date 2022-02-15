A92 reopens after crash involving ambulance and car near to Freuchie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Fife

A92 reopens after crash involving ambulance and car near to Freuchie

By Neil Henderson
February 15 2022, 11.44am Updated: February 15 2022, 2.46pm
Police at the scene of the crash on A92 near to Freuchie.
Police at the scene of the crash on A92 near to Freuchie.

The A92 has close to Freuchie has reopened after an earlier crash involving an ambulance and a car closed the busy route on Tuesday.

Multiple emergency services raced to the scene and the road was closed in both directions by police.

Traffic Scotland asked users of the busy route, which connects Fife with Dundee, to travel a different way.

Police closed the A92 as emergency services continue at the scene

Motorists also faced long tailbacks which built up in the area.

Witnesses also reported “numerous” emergency service vehicles, as well as an air ambulance.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Around 10.30am on Tuesday February 15, police received a report of a two vehicle crash on the A92 near Freuchie, involving a car and an ambulance.”

Bus operators also reported disruption to services as a result of the crash.

Stagecoach said its 36 service was unable to travel through Freuchie and Newton of Falkland until further notice.

The 42 bus diverted at Ladybank.

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier