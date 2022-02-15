A92 reopens after crash involving ambulance and car near to Freuchie

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The A92 has close to Freuchie has reopened after an earlier crash involving an ambulance and a car closed the busy route on Tuesday.

Multiple emergency services raced to the scene and the road was closed in both directions by police.

Traffic Scotland asked users of the busy route, which connects Fife with Dundee, to travel a different way.

Motorists also faced long tailbacks which built up in the area.

Witnesses also reported “numerous” emergency service vehicles, as well as an air ambulance.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Around 10.30am on Tuesday February 15, police received a report of a two vehicle crash on the A92 near Freuchie, involving a car and an ambulance.”

Bus operators also reported disruption to services as a result of the crash.

Due to a RTA at Freuchie, service 36 will be unable to serve Freuchie and Newton of Falkland until further notice. Service will divert from Falkland via A912 to New Inn Roundabout. Sorry for any inconvenience this may cause pic.twitter.com/HQBUFdDh6e — Stagecoach East Scotland (@StagecoachEScot) February 15, 2022

Stagecoach said its 36 service was unable to travel through Freuchie and Newton of Falkland until further notice.

The 42 bus diverted at Ladybank.