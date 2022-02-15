Kincaple holiday lodge expansion could still go ahead after appeal lodged

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Residents of a small settlement in Fife have urged the Scottish Government to prevent the extension of a holiday park they say would swamp their community.

The owners of Forrest Lodges Holiday Park in Kincaple hope to double the size of the business and have launched an appeal to the government after it was rejected by Fife councillors.

Locals say it would spell disaster for the tiny hamlet, which is around four miles west of St Andrews.

A further 18 holiday lodges as well as a reception, staff accommodation and biomass heating plant at the existing site, have been proposed.

Locals fear lives would be changed

Speaking on behalf of fellow residents, Leslie Dick said the expansion would engulf the tiny community resulting in holiday village occupants outnumbering residents.

She said: “We live with challenging road conditions – a single-track lane with

no passing places, footpaths or lighting.

“Planners appear not to have considered the local plan in our case nor to have recognised the many hidden problems arising from the collective impact of multiple tourist developments.

“This affects many similar small communities in Fife.”

Furthermore, Kincaple residents highlight that they are just one of a number of small communities in north east Fife that would be affected.

“We are also speaking out for every small community in Fife affected by outside interests which lead to commercial decisions that adversely impact our lives and degrade the very rural setting that visitors come to enjoy,” Leslie.

Original proposal rejected in 2021

The proposal attracted 60 objections including representation from Strathkinness Community Council voicing it’s concern.

The plans were emphatically rejected by Fife councillors back in November 2021 despite council planning officers recommending approval.

Councillors voted eight votes to four against the expansion, citing concerns over the impact the development would have on the environment and infrastructure.

Now the applicant has lodged an appeal to the Scottish Government’s Government’s Planning and Environmental Appeals Division.

Appeal to the Scottish Government

Ian Hiddleston, an agent acting on behalf of the applicant, said councillors should have followed the recommendations of planners who felt the project should be approved.

“The appellants agree in full with the evaluation of the planning application detailed within the report to committee and believe it to have been irrevocably demonstrated by the planning service that the proposals conform to all relevant policies in the development plan,” he said.

“As such there is a presumption in favour of granting planning permission but have also highlighted a number of material considerations which weigh in favour of approval.

“The appellants respectfully request that on the basis of there being no justifiable reasons for refusing planning permission, this appeal is upheld and planning permission granted.”

Huge redevelopment in the area

Locals claim the original recommendation to approve the expansion was based out-of-date traffic reports.

Data, they claim, didn’t take into account the cumulative impact on roads infrastructure of other recent developments in the area including 385 news homes at Guardbridge, as well as the huge expansion of Clayton Caravan park making it the biggest in Scotland.

In addition, new holiday lodges at Nydie and Balgove, Kincaple together have had a huge increase on the roads network.

Support from politicians

Residents have now called on the support of politicians having already taken their plight to North East Fife MP, Wendy Chamberlain and MSP Willie Rennie, as well as local councillors.

Wendy Chamberlain said: “I met with residents in Kincaple before the expansion of the holiday lodge site was rejected.

“I’ve listened to their concerns and believe that the impact of the proposals to the village and the surrounding area should be taken into account.

“The company behind the plans has a right of appeal but I don’t think this should be used as an opportunity to simply overturn local decision making.”

A government appointed Reporter will now be assigned to the case and a decision is anticipated later this year.