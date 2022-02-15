Emergency services called to abandoned Fife hotel after fire breaks out

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Emergency services have been called to Dysart in Fife after a fire broke out at an abandoned hotel.

Firefighters were called to the Royal Hotel at 3.11pm today after a blaze broke out at the rear of the building.

The property, which is located at the meeting point of Townhead and Normand Road, has lain empty since its shock closure in 2019.

Fire crews are still in attendance at the scene, however no injuries have been reported.

Crews ‘searching for hotspots’

A spokesperson for the Fire and Rescue Services said: “We are currently in attendance at the Royal Hotel in Dysart.

“Two appliances are at the scene.

“We received the call at 3.11pm on Tuesday.

“Crews are still dampening the fire and searching for hotspots.”