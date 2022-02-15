Emergency services called to abandoned Fife hotel after fire breaks out By Matteo Bell February 15 2022, 4.41pm The Royal Hotel [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Emergency services have been called to Dysart in Fife after a fire broke out at an abandoned hotel. Firefighters were called to the Royal Hotel at 3.11pm today after a blaze broke out at the rear of the building. The property, which is located at the meeting point of Townhead and Normand Road, has lain empty since its shock closure in 2019. Fire crews are still in attendance at the scene, however no injuries have been reported. Crews ‘searching for hotspots’ A spokesperson for the Fire and Rescue Services said: “We are currently in attendance at the Royal Hotel in Dysart. “Two appliances are at the scene. “We received the call at 3.11pm on Tuesday. “Crews are still dampening the fire and searching for hotspots.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Emergency crews in Fife respond to single-vehicle crash near Kelty Five family pets killed in Fife house fire Lundin Links Hotel: Calls to secure building as vandals daub ‘Satan 666’ on walls Dundee school pupils threatened with criminal action over ‘malicious’ fire alarms