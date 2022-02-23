Citizen Spire: Huge 160-foot structure ‘could do for Fife what Kelpies did for Falkirk’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Citizen Spire: Huge 160-foot structure ‘could do for Fife what Kelpies did for Falkirk’

By Craig Smith, Local Democracy Reporter
February 23 2022, 2.21pm Updated: February 23 2022, 4.52pm
Citizen Spire artist's impression
Artist's impression of Citizen Spire. Picture: Ian Moir.

Ambitious plans for a huge national monument in west Fife could do for the Kingdom what the iconic Kelpies have done for the Falkirk area, it has been claimed.

A feasibility study will be commissioned to assess public support for the so-called Citizen Spire project, which aims to see a large, pyramidal structure created as a focal point on the landscape which would attract visitors to the region from across the world.

The brainchild of Fife artist Ian Moir, Citizen Spire – at an estimated height of nearly 160 feet – would be visible from the M90 and for miles around, and would not only be a tourist attraction but could house a viewing platform and a contemporary arts theatre-type space within.

The project’s price tag was initially thought to be around £10 million, but the designs have been scaled back and the feasibility study will also provide a revised cost estimate as well as identifying the long-term social and economic benefits such a structure might have.

Talks are ongoing between Mr Moir and landowners about where it could be sited, but the former St Ninian’s opencast coal mine at Kelty and land at Castlandhill near Rosyth – recently the subject of plans for a huge mixed-use development and a new Queensferry Country Park – are believed to be viable options.

‘We need ambitious projects like these’

The idea has been given some high-profile backing and that includes the support of Falkirk Council leader Cecil Meiklejohn, who has seen first-hand the benefits an art project on this scale can bring.

The Kelpies, at Falkirk's Helix Park.
The Kelpies, at Falkirk’s Helix Park.

“Community engagement and participation in the development of the project that delivered the Helix Park and the internationally recognised iconic Kelpies in Falkirk was key to us receiving, at that time, the largest ever Lottery award of £25 million,” she said.

“It has created a sense of community ownership and civic pride throughout the district, a place that belongs to everyone and has put Falkirk on the world map as a major tourist attraction.

“The Citizen Spire project is again unique, and has the potential to do the same for Dunfermline and for the wider county of Fife .

“As a close neighbour, I look forward to seeing this project develop with the people’s support.

“I am sure it will succeed and be all that they want it to be.”

The north and south elevations of Citizen Spire - artist's impressions. Picture: Ian Moir.
The north and south elevations of Citizen Spire – artist’s impressions. Picture: Ian Moir.

Councillor Jim Leishman, Provost of Fife, has also been enthused by plans for the monument to celebrate citizenship and all its benefits.

He said: “Citizen Spire is a great concept that will be hugely beneficial to people, not just in Fife but across Scotland and the rest of the UK.

” We need ambitious projects like these that will inspire future generations to succeed.

“Citizenship is all about taking responsibility and being all you can be.”

According to the plans, at night the spire would be transformed into a flickering beacon, receiving video projections upon its exterior surface.

Mr Moir firmly believes the realisation of his vision would have massive regenerative effects on the local economy and would open up opportunities to develop the surrounding area.

He concluded: “I think that Citizen Spire, both as a national monument and a cultural events venue, would attract people to west Fife and focus the public’s mind on the importance of community, heritage and freedom.”

