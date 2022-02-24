Fife town’s fears for twinning group friends caught in Ukraine invasion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Fife

Fife town’s fears for twinning group friends caught in Ukraine invasion

By Claire Warrender
February 24 2022, 6.03pm
To go with story by Claire Warrender. The people of Newport have sent their best wishes to their twin town in Ukrraine. They're very worried about their friends following the Russia invasion. Picture shows; Newport links with Ukraine. Newport. Supplied by DCT Media Date; 24/02/2022
To go with story by Claire Warrender. The people of Newport have sent their best wishes to their twin town in Ukrraine. They're very worried about their friends following the Russia invasion. Picture shows; Newport links with Ukraine. Newport. Supplied by DCT Media Date; 24/02/2022

Newport-on-Tay residents are waiting anxiously to hear news of the many friends made during a 20-year link with Ukraine.

The Fife town is one of around eight across the UK to have a formal twinning arrangement with the eastern European country.

And news of Thursday’s full-scale Russian invasion has prompted fears for the dozens of people befriended in the western town of Zolotarevo.

Newport is twinned with Zolotarevo.

Fife Council sent an official message of support to the townspeople on Thursday.

And the chairman of the Newport and Zolotarevo Twinning Association said residents were very much in his thoughts.

Tim Brett said: “There will be many people in Newport who will be anxious and worried for the families who came as part of the initial twinning arrangements.

“A number of the students who came to Scotland will have gone to Kiev to study and work and there must be fears for their safety.”

Marion Heredia and Stuart McKiddie from Newport with Ukranian visitors  Myroslava Barna and Svitlana Slava in 2009. Supplied by Newport and Zolotarevo Twinning Association.

And Mr Brett, who is also a Fife councillor, said the links between the two communities were strong.

“Over the years people have come here and stayed with families in Newport and we have made return visits.

“We can only imagine what people are going through.”

Mr Brett visited Zolotarevo in 2010 and said he found people to be very hospitable.

“They were very keen to develop further links with the west and encourage their children to speak English,” he said.

“It’s clearly a very worrying time for everyone.”

Escalating situation

The Ukraine situation has escalated tremendously since the association sent a message of heartfelt support on February 6.

At that point Russian president Vladimir Putin was still denying any intention to invade Ukraine.

But as talks between the Kremlin and the west continued, 190,000 Russian troops were posted close to the border.

Police officers inspect area after an apparent Russian strike in Kyiv. AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti

The message read: “To the people of Zolotarevo, your friends in Scotland wish you to know that our thoughts and sympathies are with you in Zolotarevo at this time of anxiety and concern for Ukraine and your people.

“We hope that through wise counsel and good diplomacy there will be a better understanding between all concerned and that peace will prevail.

“Unfortunately, opportunities for mutual visits between Newport and Zolotarevo have been few in recent years.

“Despite this, our fellow feeling remains and with that our hopes for a peaceful future and greater international co-operation and understanding.

“Our good wishes to you.”

‘Your support is of great importance’

Ann Patskan, who taught English at a school in Zolotarevo, has since replied to the message.

She visited Newport-on-Tay in July 2000 with 24 pupils.

And in her reply, she said: “I would like to express a great pleasure that you send the words of support to the people of Zolotarevo.

“Nowadays, when the whole world is concerned about Ukraine’s movement toward the democratic world, your support is of a great importance to us.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier