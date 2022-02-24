Hunt for thieves who stole caravan from Dunfermline street

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police are hunting thieves who stole a caravan from a property in Dunfermline.

A Swift Challenger caravan was taken from a property in the Milesmark area of the town, sometime over a nine-day period earlier this month.

Officers investigating the incident say the theft occurred between Friday, February 11 and Sunday, February 20.

However they are yet to establish the exact day of the theft and have now issued a public appeal in a bid to catch those responsible.

In a video appeal, posted on social media, officers have urged anyone who may have witnessed the theft or has information to come forward.

**Appeal For Information**

Swift Challenger Caravan was stolen in Dunfermline North between 11th to 20th February. Anybody with information regarding this incident, please contact 101. Ref: CF0029150222 pic.twitter.com/zqlJbQ5nFJ — Dunfermline Police (@DunfermlinePol) February 24, 2022

A spokesperson for Police Scotland added: “Officers are appealing for information in relation to the theft between February 11 and 20 of a Swift Challenger Caravan which was stolen in Dunfermline North.

“Anybody with information regarding this incident, please call police on 101 quoting reference CF0029150222.”