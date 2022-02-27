Fife woman uncovers retro lager cans and crisp packs from 1980s littering streets

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Fife

Fife woman uncovers retro lager cans and crisp packs from 1980s littering streets

By Alasdair Clark
February 27 2022, 12.50pm Updated: February 27 2022, 12.51pm
Fife litter
Some of the items Jessica has unearthed

While cheese and onion crisps might take just minutes to devour, a Fife litter picker has shown how the discarded rubbish can lie around for decades.

Dunfermline woman Jessica Smith has shared pictures of her most surprising finds after a year picking litter on the B9156 Limekilns Road in Fife.

The rubbish found on the busy stretch of road includes crisp packets and cans dating back to the early 1980s.

And despite decades of wind, rain and snow, the images show how much of the litter remains largely intact decades later.

Jessica started litter picking last year

Jessica has so far collected over 70 bags from the road after starting her mission last year.

“I drive along the B9156 frequently and was getting annoyed by the amount of rubbish spoiling this nice country road.

“So I decided to be the change I wanted to see and clear it myself,” she explained.

Since February 2021, the Fife mum has found 19 crisp packets dating back over 30 years, including one from the early 1980s.

Decades-old beer cans were found on the road

Disposed of incorrectly, crisp packets can take over 75 years to decompose, while aluminum cans can litter the environment for up to 500 years.

One of the pictures Jessica shared, a discarded packet of Walkers cheese and onion, features a picture of Victoria Beckham.

The Spice Girl was featured on the snack as part of a promotional campaign in 1997.

Other rubbish picked up on the road include a packet of Tudor Crisps with a best before date of October 1993 and an empty Hula Hoops bag with a promotion dated 1987.

Jessica has also unearthed aluminium cans dating back over 30 years, including a tin of Tennent’s 80 shilling superior ale.

A bag of cheese and onion featuring Victoria Beckham

As well as making the area look back, Jessica said Fifer’s disposing of their rubbish like this were leaving an “embarrassing legacy” for future generations to uncover.

Jessica added: “On one pick I came across a historic dumping ground from the early 90s.

“It was interesting to see all the old packaging including a carrier bag from a supermarket called Templeton which hasn’t been in business for decades.

“Despite having been half-buried for so long, it was all still in really good condition,” she said.

bags of litter in Fife
Plastic bags can take up to 1,000 years to degrade

The WWF says plastic bags pose one of the greatest impacts to wildlife.

While they only make up a small percentage of litter, plastic bags don’t decompose and instead break up into ever smaller pieces – known as microplastics.

These can pose a danger to wildlife, as Jessica has discovered in Fife: “Not only does it look bad but it’s also harmful to the environment and wildlife.

“I have sadly found a few dead mice trapped in crisp packets and other discarded packaging.”

Litter found in Fife
A bag of Hula Hoops from the 1980s

While people might mindlessly litter thinking they won’t have a big impact, Jessica said she’d urge people to go litter picking to see how quickly rubbish accumulates.

“I would invite people to have a go at litter picking a small area on a regular basis to see how much and how quickly those one pieces of litter accumulate,” she said.

Jessica volunteers as part of Fife Street Champions, a group of locals determined to help clean up the Kingdom.

Fife Street Champions keep a tally of how many bags of rubbish their members collect, with volunteers picking up more than 14,000 bags of litter last year.

“With the Fife Street Champions keeping tally of bags collected by members, it’s easy to see how all the individual efforts add up and have such a positive impact on the environment and our communities,” Jessica added.

Investigation launched into ‘disgusting’ fly-tipping at Fife beauty spot

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier