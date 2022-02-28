Police call for parents to step up after latest youth disorder in Rosyth

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police in Rosyth are calling for parents to step up in the fight against anti-social behaviour and youth disorder in the town.

Officers were called to attend a disturbance involving a number of youths close to Park Road Primary School on Saturday evening.

The area has become a meeting place for large groups of teenagers of in recent months, with locals reporting repeated instances of vandalism and disorder.

One Park Road resident, who has asked not to be identified, says the area has become a “hotspot for trouble”.

‘Many won’t step out of their doors at night’

He said: “Park Road and the adjacent Rosyth Park are regular meeting places for teenagers gathering at night with the usual trouble and anti-social behaviour coming as a result.

“It’s become a hotspot for trouble with police here all the time dealing with everything from fights to vandalism.

“It can be quite intimidating for people. Many people I know will not step foot out of their doors at night, especially the older folk.”

More youth disorder calls tonight for the Park Road area of #Rosyth. We’ve seen some previous comments on social media about the issues and how we should be “doing better things”. If people phone us because they don’t feel safe at home, we’ll attend. Simple. #WhereIsYourChild pic.twitter.com/jiTbosVdXW — South West Fife Police (@SWFifePolice) February 26, 2022

The trouble comes just weeks after a spate of similar issues in nearby Park Lea.

In one incident a pensioner’s window was deliberately smashed.

Police have promised to continue dedicated patrols of Park Road in a bid to end to the problems.

Sergeant Kate Blackwell said: “Dedicated patrols are regularly carried out in Rosyth, with officers providing reassurance to the community as well as engaging with young people and discouraging antisocial behaviour.

“It is worth stressing that the vast majority of young people do not come to the attention of police.

“But we know that a small minority do sometimes become involved in anti-social behaviour and their actions can have a negative impact on the lives of local residents.

Plea to Rosyth parents

“We are committed to encouraging people away from this kind of behaviour but will take appropriate action where incidents are reported and offenders identified.

“I would also urge parents and guardians to make sure that they know where their children are, who they are associating with and what they are doing.

“Anyone who has concerns about anti-social behaviour in their area is encouraged to contact police by calling 101.”