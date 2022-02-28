Police call for parents to step up after latest youth disorder in Rosyth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Fife

Police call for parents to step up after latest youth disorder in Rosyth

By Neil Henderson
February 28 2022, 2.00pm Updated: February 28 2022, 2.56pm
Police say they are carrying out dedicated patrols in the area.
Police say they are carrying out dedicated patrols in the area.

Police in Rosyth are calling for parents to step up in the fight against anti-social behaviour and youth disorder in the town.

Officers were called to attend a disturbance involving a number of youths close to Park Road Primary School on Saturday evening.

The area has become a meeting place for large groups of teenagers of in recent months, with locals reporting repeated instances of vandalism and disorder.

One Park Road resident, who has asked not to be identified, says the area has become a “hotspot for trouble”.

‘Many won’t step out of their doors at night’

He said: “Park Road and the adjacent Rosyth Park are regular meeting places for teenagers gathering at night with the usual trouble and anti-social behaviour coming as a result.

“It’s become a hotspot for trouble with police here all the time dealing with everything from fights to vandalism.

“It can be quite intimidating for people. Many people I know will not step foot out of their doors at night, especially the older folk.”

The trouble comes just weeks after a spate of similar issues in nearby Park Lea.

In one incident a pensioner’s window was deliberately smashed.

Police have promised to continue dedicated patrols of Park Road in a bid to end to the problems.

Police were called to deal with an incident of youth disorder close to Park Road School in Rosyth. (Pic Google Street View).

Sergeant Kate Blackwell said: “Dedicated patrols are regularly carried out in Rosyth, with officers providing reassurance to the community as well as engaging with young people and discouraging antisocial behaviour.

“It is worth stressing that the vast majority of young people do not come to the attention of police.

“But we know that a small minority do sometimes become involved in anti-social behaviour and their actions can have a negative impact on the lives of local residents.

Plea to Rosyth parents

“We are committed to encouraging people away from this kind of behaviour but will take appropriate action where incidents are reported and offenders identified.

“I would also urge parents and guardians to make sure that they know where their children are, who they are associating with and what they are doing.

“Anyone who has concerns about anti-social behaviour in their area is encouraged to contact police by calling 101.”

‘Mummy I just want to die’: Devastating words of Fife girl, 7, after years of bullying

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier