Home News Fife

Affordable housing plan for derelict Glenrothes five-a-side pitches

By Neil Henderson
March 1 2022, 9.16am Updated: March 1 2022, 11.51am
The former five-a-sides complex could be turned into affordable housing.
Affordable housing may be built on a once-popular football complex in Glenrothes, which has lain derelict for a decade.

Plans have been submitted for 58 houses and flats at the former Astro Soccer Complex in Viewfield.

In its hey-day the popular leisure attraction boasted several all-weather five-a-side pitches, as well as changing rooms and a club house.

The centre closed 10 years ago and the site quickly fell into a state of disrepair.

The former Astro Soccer Complex has lain derelict for over a decade.
It became a magnet for anti-social behaviour and crime, and has been repeatedly targeted by vandals.

A number of deliberate fires reduced the club building to a ruin, prompting Fife Council to include the complex on a list of “gap sites” and eyesores for re-development in 2014.

Despite concerted efforts, a new use for the brownfield site has not been found until now.

The Astro Soccer Complex site is adjacent the to the town's Michael Woods Sports Centre, one of the region's largest leisure facilities.
In a detailed planning proposal submitted to the council, developer Robertson Partnership Homes now wants to transform the site into housing.

Working in conjunction with the local authority, which owns the two hectare site, the firm wants to build a mix of one, two and three-storey houses, with options for semi-detached and terrace homes.

An artist's impression of how the new site could look.
The proposal also included a number of smaller ‘cottage style’ flats.

A design statement submitted as part of the proposal states: “The vision for this new residential development is to provide an attractive housing development, consisting of 58 affordable new homes, including both houses and cottage flats, which positively responds to its local setting.”

Plans to build 58 new affordable homes on the former Astro Soccer Complex football site have been submitted.
Existing woodland to the north and west of the site will be retained, the application said.

Additional planting of trees and shrubs will also be included as part of the proposed landscaping.

Also included in the plan is the proposal to upgrade the existing car park facility for the adjacent Glenrothes Strollers Football Club which shares the eastern access into the site.

The plans are expected to go to council planners in the coming months.

