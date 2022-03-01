Overnight fire in busy St Andrews street causes rush-hour disruption

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Fife

Overnight fire in busy St Andrews street causes rush-hour disruption

By Lindsey Hamilton
March 1 2022, 8.03am Updated: March 1 2022, 2.36pm
Firefighters spent around six hours tackling a blaze in Pret a Manger in Market Street, St Andrews
Firefighters spent around six hours tackling a blaze in Pret a Manger in Market Street, St Andrews

A large fire broke out at a sandwich shop in St Andrews overnight.

Firefighters worked for around six hours at the Pret a Manger in the town’s Market Street following the 2am blaze.

It was initially understood the fire was in the adjacent Phase Eight, as the fire set off smoke alarms in the clothes shop.

The fire triggered the fire alarms in the adjacent Phase Eight shop. It is understood stock has sustained fire damage

At the peak of the blaze, four pumps and a height unit were used to tackle the fire into Tuesday morning.

Despite this, damage in the Pret premises is not thought to be severe.

The street remained closed to traffic into Tuesday morning, causing disruption for rush-hour motorists and buses but has since re-opened.

Overnight fire

Appliances were sent from St Andrews, Cupar and Dundee after the fire was reported at 2.15am.

Fire fighters spent around six hours fighting the fire in Market Street, St Andrews.

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were called to a fire at a building in Market Street at 2.15am on Tuesday.

“Four pumps from St Andrews, Cupar and Dundee attended, along with a height unit.

“Fire fighters used three hose reel jets and breathing apparatus to fight the blaze.

“One pump and the height unit remain at the scene.”

Traffic disruption

Police Scotland said officers are helping with traffic management at the scene while a number of bus services have been cancelled.

Stagecoach East Scotland‘s 94, 94A, 95, 99A, 99B and 99D services were diverted via North Street while firefighters fought the blaze.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier