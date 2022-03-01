Overnight fire in busy St Andrews street causes rush-hour disruption

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A large fire broke out at a sandwich shop in St Andrews overnight.

Firefighters worked for around six hours at the Pret a Manger in the town’s Market Street following the 2am blaze.

It was initially understood the fire was in the adjacent Phase Eight, as the fire set off smoke alarms in the clothes shop.

At the peak of the blaze, four pumps and a height unit were used to tackle the fire into Tuesday morning.

Despite this, damage in the Pret premises is not thought to be severe.

The street remained closed to traffic into Tuesday morning, causing disruption for rush-hour motorists and buses but has since re-opened.

Overnight fire

Appliances were sent from St Andrews, Cupar and Dundee after the fire was reported at 2.15am.

Fire fighters spent around six hours fighting the fire in Market Street, St Andrews.

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were called to a fire at a building in Market Street at 2.15am on Tuesday.

“Four pumps from St Andrews, Cupar and Dundee attended, along with a height unit.

“Fire fighters used three hose reel jets and breathing apparatus to fight the blaze.

“One pump and the height unit remain at the scene.”

Traffic disruption

Police Scotland said officers are helping with traffic management at the scene while a number of bus services have been cancelled.

The 95,94,94A,99A,99B and 99D are currently unable to serve Market street in St Andrews due to a fire ,services are diverting via North street. — Stagecoach East Scotland (@StagecoachEScot) March 1, 2022

Stagecoach East Scotland‘s 94, 94A, 95, 99A, 99B and 99D services were diverted via North Street while firefighters fought the blaze.