Ukraine donations: Fife community centre halts collection after overwhelming public response

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Fife community centre has had to stop accepting donations for the people of Ukraine after an overwhelming response.

The Linton Lane Centre in Kirkcaldy was inundated with items after appealing for help at the weekend.

And within a day-and-a-half it had run out of storage space.

People from across the region rallied in response to the plight of Ukranians now living in terror following last week’s Russian invasion.

And there were queues outside the centre on Sunday as locals pledged to help.

Linton Lane Centre manager Mandy Henderson is now desperately trying to organise more transport to carry the flood of donations.

She said: “We’ve been inundated with support.

“Between ourselves and other organisations in Kirkcaldy, we’ve managed to fill a whole lorry in 24 hours.

“We’re absolutely swamped.

“People have been queuing up outside the centre, all wanting to do their bit.

“Once again the people of Fife have shown how compassionate they are with their overwhelming generosity.”

Fife Polish community steps up for Ukraine

The Linton Lane Centre is home to Kirkcaldy’s Polish School, which runs three Saturday’s per month.

And many of the donations have come from the town’s Polish community.

Poland shares a border with Ukraine and Fife’s Polish community is especially worried about the Ukraine situation.

And Polish businesses in the town have also been collecting donations for Ukraine.

Wiktoria Plota of Polish grocery store Jezyk said: “People are coming in every single day.

“We started on Saturday afternoon and we have over 100 bags already.”

Pierwsze paczki już sa❤Dziękujemy Zbieramy do soboty 5.03 Posted by Jeżyk Polski Sklep Spożywczy on Saturday, 26 February 2022

The shop at 16 High Street is appealing for warm clothes and shoes, blankets, sleeping bags and toiletries.

They also need painkillers, bandages, baby milk, nappies and tinned and dried food.

Touch of Poland at 258 High Street is also accepting donations.

A list of donation points across Fife and Tayside can be found here.

Fife standing ready to receive Ukranian refugees

Meanwhile, Fife Council is exploring ways it can support people who are suffering in Ukraine.

Co-leaders David Alexander and David Ross pledged to work with Fife Voluntary Action to help co-ordinate the generous community response.

And they stand ready to help any refugees forced to flee their homes in light of the crisis.

They said: “We are committed to helping in any way we can.

“Fife has a local connection with Ukraine as Newport is twinned with Zolotarevo in the country.

“And we will explore any support we can also provide via this route.”.

Community and housing services spokeswoman, Labour councillor Judy Hamilton, added: “In Fife, we have a long tradition and proud history of welcoming refugees into our communities.

“The Home Office must now act swiftly to remove barriers and Visa requirements to refugees and allow safe passage to the UK.

“We stand ready to receive and welcome Ukranian refugees.”