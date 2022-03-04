Fife nuclear test veteran says Russian invasion of Ukraine is ‘particularly heartbreaking’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Fife nuclear test veteran says Russian invasion of Ukraine is ‘particularly heartbreaking’

By Michael Alexander
March 4 2022, 9.30am Updated: March 4 2022, 2.27pm
Dave Whyte, Christmas Island veteran
Dave Whyte, Christmas Island veteran

A Fife man, who helped secure the freedom of Europe during the Cold War, is amongst British nuclear test veterans describing the Russian invasion of Ukraine as “particularly heartbreaking”.

Dave Whyte, of Kirkcaldy, who blames his exposure to the fallout from five British atomic and hydrogen bomb blasts at Christmas Island in 1958 for a catalogue of health problems, said the Ukrainian people deserve all help possible.

British atomic test veterans loyally served the UK from 1952 to 1967.

They played an important role during the Cold War which eventually led to the collapse of Soviet communism in 1989.

Many veterans say exposure to radiation during British atomic bomb tests in the South Pacific led to a legacy of ill-health which the British authorities denied.

Empathy with Ukrainians

However, Britain’s test veterans have also long empathized with the people of Ukraine since the Chernobyl nuclear power station disaster of 1986.

Soviet scientists, bureaucrats and civilians documented staggering increases in cases of birth defects, child mortality, cancers and a multitude of life-altering diseases years after the disaster in Ukraine and elsewhere.

But the Soviet authorities attempted to cover up the scale of the disaster.

“It would appear that Chernobyl is in the news again,” said Dave, 85, whose health problems over the years include the loss of all his teeth at 25 and the discovery in his mid-30s that he was sterile.

“It appears the Russians have disturbed the area around the reactors and caused a leak of radiation.

“I do not agree with Putin ordering his troops to attack a sovereign country and liken it to our service personnel being ordered to attend the nuclear detonations.

“The service personnel knew nothing about the dangers of radiation, very similar to the Russian soldiers not being told why they were attacking Ukraine.”

‘Lion-hearted’ president

Speaking on behalf of the Combined History Archive of Nuclear Veterans, nuclear test veteran Dennis Hayden said the “brave Ukrainian people and their lion-hearted President Volodymyr Zelensky deserve all help possible”.

“The stakes are high in the Russian war of aggression against the Ukrainian people,” he said.

“If Putin and his generals are found to have indiscriminately used tactical thermo-baric missile systems, airdropped cluster bombs, any chemical/biological weapons or depleted uranium tank or bunker penetrating shells against the people of Ukraine they are guilty of crimes against humanity.

Nuclear test veteran Dennis Hayden
Nuclear test veteran Dennis Hayden

“He and those who planned the unprovoked invasion of an independent self-governing state must be indicted and tried in person or in absentia at the Hague International Criminal Court.

“This unprincipled and unprovoked attack reveals many legacies from past history.

“The brave Ukrainian people have been betrayed many times in their history from the 1930s to date and must not be allowed to return to subjugation under brutal rule of  Vladimir Putin’s communist Russia.

“A new ‘Iron Curtain‘ is in process of descending across Europe which is aimed to replace borders again to those of the former 1989 bankrupted Soviet Union.

“For all freedom loving people in Europe and the world, this must not be allowed to succeed.

“For atomic test veterans, who loyally served the United Kingdom and suffered legacy ill health, premature deaths and genetic damage to help secure the freedom of Europe during the Cold war and the collapse of Soviet communism in 1989, the Russian invasion of Ukraine is a particular heartbreaking event to be taking place in 2022.”

Zaporizhzhia nuclear fire

In the early hours of Friday morning, Russia took control of a nuclear power station in Ukraine after it was hit by shelling.

A fire broke out at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant – the largest in Europe – and Ukraine said it was shelled by Russian troops.

Authorities say the facility is now safe and radiation levels are normal.

World leaders have accused Russia of endangering the safety of an entire continent, and Ukraine’s president accused Russia of “nuclear terror”.

