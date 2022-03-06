Teenage boy dead after three-car crash in Fife By Emma Duncan March 6 2022, 11.56am Updated: March 6 2022, 7.34pm The accident happened on the A985 near Cairneyhill, Dunfermline on Saturday night [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from The Courier Man, 75, dies after car overturns near shopping centre William Stevenson’s mum pays tribute to son as family remember man found dead in Perth Woman, 87, dies after being blown over as helicopter landed at hospital Car failed to stop after A92 accident as police appeal for information