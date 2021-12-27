Man seriously injured in Fife crash as woman and child also rushed to hospital

An error occurred. Please try again.

One man was seriously injured while a woman and a child needed hospital treatment after a two-car crash in Fife.

The incident happened on Boxing Day on the A985 close to Limekilns shortly before 4pm and resulted in the road being closed for over seven hours.

Police, fire crews and paramedics rushed to the scene involving a blue Audi A3 and a silver Vauxhall Corsa.

Male seriously injured

The male driver of the Corsa sustained serious injuries and a woman, who was the front seat passenger, suffered minor injuries.

Both were taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh.

A five-year-old girl sustained minor injuries and was taken to the Royal Hospital for Children and Young People in Edinburgh while a two-year-old girl was not injured.

Both children were passengers in the back of the car.

The male driver of the Audi was not injured in the incident.

Officers immediately closed a section of the busy route which links Dunfermline and Kincardine Bridge.

Road closed for over seven hours

A roadblock was set up between Rosyth and Cairneyhill with diversions in place to direct traffic away from the area.

Eyewitnesses reported seeing “at least 10 emergency vehicles” in the area.

Meanwhile another said they later saw an ambulance with a police escort leaving the scene.

The road remained closed throughout the day and was not reopened until 11pm as Police Scotland continued with its crash investigation.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, said: “We received an alert at 4.02pm on Sunday, December 26 to reports of and road traffic collision.

“The incident was on the A985 near to Limekilns involving two vehicles.

“Two fire appliances were despatched from Dunfermline fire station as well as one from Tollcross in Edinburgh.

“Crews were at the scene until 6pm making the area safe and assisting with the recovery of vehicles.”

Police appeal

Police are now appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has dash cam footage of the incident to come forward.

Sergeant David Ross said: “We are appealing to anyone who may have seen what happened and has not already spoken to officers to get in touch.

“Anyone with dash-cam footage from around the time of the crash is also asked to contact us.

“If you can help then please call us on 101, quoting incident number 1877 of Sunday, December 26, 2021.”