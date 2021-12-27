Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Fife

Man seriously injured in Fife crash as woman and child also rushed to hospital

By Neil Henderson
December 27 2021, 8.15am Updated: December 27 2021, 2.57pm
A stretch of the A985 close to Limekilns remained closed for over seven hours. (Pic Google Street View).
One man was seriously injured while a woman and a child needed hospital treatment after a two-car crash in Fife.

The incident happened on Boxing Day on the A985 close to Limekilns shortly before 4pm and resulted in the road being closed for over seven hours.

Police, fire crews and paramedics rushed to the scene involving a blue Audi A3 and a silver Vauxhall Corsa.

Male seriously injured

The male driver of the Corsa sustained serious injuries and a woman, who was the front seat passenger, suffered minor injuries.

Both were taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh.

A five-year-old girl sustained minor injuries and was taken to the Royal Hospital for Children and Young People in Edinburgh while a two-year-old girl was not injured.

Both children were passengers in the back of the car.

The male driver of the Audi was not injured in the incident.

Officers immediately closed a section of the busy route which links Dunfermline and Kincardine Bridge.

Road closed for over seven hours

A roadblock was set up between Rosyth and Cairneyhill with diversions in place to direct traffic away from the area.

Eyewitnesses reported seeing “at least 10 emergency vehicles” in the area.

Meanwhile another said they later saw an ambulance with a police escort leaving the scene.

The road remained closed throughout the day and was not reopened until 11pm as Police Scotland continued with its crash investigation.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, said: “We received an alert at 4.02pm on Sunday, December 26 to reports of and road traffic collision.

“The incident was on the A985 near to Limekilns involving two vehicles.

“Two fire appliances were despatched from Dunfermline fire station as well as one from Tollcross in Edinburgh.

“Crews were at the scene until 6pm making the area safe and assisting with the recovery of vehicles.”

Police appeal

Police are now appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has dash cam footage of the incident to come forward.

Sergeant David Ross said: “We are appealing to anyone who may have seen what happened and has not already spoken to officers to get in touch.

“Anyone with dash-cam footage from around the time of the crash is also asked to contact us.

“If you can help then please call us on 101, quoting incident number 1877 of Sunday, December 26, 2021.”

 

 

