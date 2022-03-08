Ukraine: Fife-based makar Kathleen Jamie calls on Scots to submit poem lines for a letter

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Scotland’s recently appointed national poet is calling for submissions to a communal poem-letter to the people of Ukraine.

Kathleen Jamie of Newburgh in Fife, who is Scotland’s fourth Makar, has issued the call to the people of Scotland as the humanitarian crisis resulting from the Russian invasion intensifies.

Kathleen explained that each line, no more than 12 words, should begin with either ‘We share…’ or ‘Be brave…’.

Submissions are welcomed in English, Scots or Scottish Gaelic.

Capturing things you value

Kathleen said: “Your line could be defiant or celebratory, quiet, fearful, heartfelt, supportive.

“Do try to capture some real things you value in the world; grandchildren, daffodils, football, beer – whatever; people the other side of the continent will share that with you.

“Having gathered together all the single lines, I will curate, arrange and assemble the poem.

“The finished work will take its own spirit.

“Once complete, it will be translated into the languages of Ukraine.”

The work will be administered by the Scottish Poetry Library.

How to submit

The full details of the project, and the submissions form, can be found on their website at https://www.scottishpoetrylibrary.org.uk.

The finished work will be published online and will also be read at public gatherings.

Kathleen described poetry as a universal means of expression.

She wants people to “take this chance to come together and make a poem we can share with and for the people of Ukraine in their suffering”.

She added: “I’ve seen and heard so much frustration and empathy from the people around me in Scotland, and as Scotland’s Makar I want to help give voice to these feelings in the form of a poem-letter.

“We will strive to share this poem with the people of Scotland the people of Ukraine, by whatever means we can.”

The endeavour is being conducted in discussion with Ukranian groups in Scotland.

The Scottish Poetry Library and Makar are also signposting to opportunities to donate financially to the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Ukraine.

Makar role

The Courier told previously how, having been appointed Scots Makar in August, Kathleen’s first act was to curate a collaborative, collective Scottish nature poem, in time for the COP26 summit in Glasgow in November.

The deadline for submissions to the Ukraine poem is midnight on Sunday March 13.