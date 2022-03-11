Police guarding house in Cowdenbeath ‘no cause for public concern’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police say there is “no cause for public concern” over an officer standing guard outside a house in Cowdenbeath.

Locals reported seeing cops descending on flats on Anderson Drive at around 9pm on Thursday.

Some claimed to have spotted police wearing white suits and officers carrying “shields and batons” entering a house.

Posting on social media, one said: “I was watching it, [the] whole street was out.”

Van on street and officer guarding house

Police were still at the scene on Friday morning – 12 hours later – with one van and two officers in attendance.

A resident said: “There’s one officer sitting in a van on the street and a female cop standing at the back door of a house on the street.

“There’s not any blue tape around the house which is quite confusing, they usually have police tape out for an incident going on for as long as this.”

Police Scotland has refused to reveal the nature of the incident.

A spokesperson said: “Around 9pm on Thursday, police officers attended an address in Anderson Drive, Cowdenbeath as part of an ongoing police inquiry. Officers remain at the scene.

“There is no cause for concern to the public.”