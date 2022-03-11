Police guarding house in Cowdenbeath ‘no cause for public concern’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Fife

Police guarding house in Cowdenbeath ‘no cause for public concern’

By Amie Flett
March 11 2022, 10.28am Updated: March 11 2022, 11.15am
Police outside a house on Anderson Drive.
Police outside a house on Anderson Drive.

Police say there is “no cause for public concern” over an officer standing guard outside a house in Cowdenbeath.

Locals reported seeing cops descending on flats on Anderson Drive at around 9pm on Thursday.

Some claimed to have spotted police wearing white suits and officers carrying “shields and batons” entering a house.

Posting on social media, one said: “I was watching it, [the] whole street was out.”

Van on street and officer guarding house

Police were still at the scene on Friday morning – 12 hours later – with one van and two officers in attendance.

A resident said: “There’s one officer sitting in a van on the street and a female cop standing at the back door of a house on the street.

“There’s not any blue tape around the house which is quite confusing, they usually have police tape out for an incident going on for as long as this.”

A masked police officer standing outside the back door of a property on Friday morning.
A police officer standing in the back garden of the house on Friday morning.

Police Scotland has refused to reveal the nature of the incident.

A spokesperson said: “Around 9pm on Thursday, police officers attended an address in Anderson Drive, Cowdenbeath as part of an ongoing police inquiry. Officers remain at the scene.

“There is no cause for concern to the public.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier