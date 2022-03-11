A92 slip road to Kirkcaldy to close for repair works

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A slip road connecting Kirkcaldy to the A92 in Fife is to close for five nights.

Work to upgrade road markings on the westbound on-slip road at the Chapel junction is to begin on March 21.

It is hoped work will be complete by 6.30am on March 26.

What kind of disruption will it cause?

While the slip road will be open during the day, it will be closed between 7.30pm and 6.30am for five nights to allow the work to be carried out safely.

Drivers will need to divert eastbound via the Redhouse roundabout, which will add about seven minutes to journey times.

Bear Scotland say the work will ensure safer access to those joining the A92 and maximise capacity on the road.

Ian Stewart, Bear Scotland’s north east representative, said: “Safety is a top priority for both Transport Scotland and Bear Scotland and this scheme is part of our continued commitment to that as it will provide safer access onto the A92 for motorists.

“The traffic management is essential for ensuring the safety of our workforce as well as motorists, however we’ve planned the improvements to take place overnight to help limit disruption.

“Our teams will do all they can to complete the project as quickly and as safely as possible.

“We would like to thank motorists in advance for their patience during this project and advise them to plan ahead by checking Traffic Scotland for up to date journey information and leave some extra time to reach their destination.”