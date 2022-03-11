A92 slip road to Kirkcaldy to close for repair works

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
A92 slip road to Kirkcaldy to close for repair works

By Emma Duncan
March 11 2022, 4.45pm Updated: March 11 2022, 4.55pm
The roadworks affect the on-slip road at the Chapel junction of the A92.
A slip road connecting Kirkcaldy to the A92 in Fife is to close for five nights.

Work to upgrade road markings on the westbound on-slip road at the Chapel junction is to begin on March 21.

It is hoped work will be complete by 6.30am on March 26.

What kind of disruption will it cause?

While the slip road will be open during the day, it will be closed between 7.30pm and 6.30am for five nights to allow the work to be carried out safely.

Drivers will need to divert eastbound via the Redhouse roundabout, which will add about seven minutes to journey times.

Bear Scotland say the work will ensure safer access to those joining the A92 and maximise capacity on the road.

rosyth roadworks
The slip road will be closed between 7.30pm and 6.30am for five nights.

Ian Stewart, Bear Scotland’s north east representative, said: “Safety is a top priority for both Transport Scotland and Bear Scotland and this scheme is part of our continued commitment to that as it will provide safer access onto the A92 for motorists.

“The traffic management is essential for ensuring the safety of our workforce as well as motorists, however we’ve planned the improvements to take place overnight to help limit disruption.

“Our teams will do all they can to complete the project as quickly and as safely as possible.

“We would like to thank motorists in advance for their patience during this project and advise them to plan ahead by checking Traffic Scotland for up to date journey information and leave some extra time to reach their destination.”

