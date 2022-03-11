Dick and Ian Campbell rubbish Arbroath title ‘pressure’ comments from ex Inverness boss Neil McCann

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Arbroath’s management duo of Dick and Ian Campbell have rubbished claims that the pressure is on the Angus club in the Championship title race.

It comes after former Inverness boss Neil McCann said the Lichties will have to “deal with” the pressure of being top.

The league leaders travel north to face Caley on Saturday as they look to extend their stay in pole position for a twelfth week.

What McCann said

Speaking to the Press & Journal, McCann said: “Dick Campbell has changed the narrative.

“Suddenly he came out and said they’re going for the title. What impact will that have on his players?

“Without question, that changes the pressure valve. All of a sudden, they are no longer little Arbroath under the radar, happy to be going along nicely. They are title contenders.

“Their players have to deal with that on Saturday. They’re coming to Inverness now with a different mindset. Arbroath are title-winners in-waiting.”

‘Time of our lives’

However, the Campbell twins, who this week marked six years in charge at Gayfield, refute McCann’s point of view.

“Everybody will have their say, but I’m not really interested in Neil McCann’s comments,” Dick told Courier Sport.

“Our goal this season was to stay in the league – never in our wildest dreams would we have thought we’d be sitting at the top.

“But I don’t want the achievement of staying in the league to be thought upon as easy. It hasn’t been easy.

“Fortunately, we find ourselves in a position to be, at least, in the play-offs.

“But I don’t want that to take away from us being the first part-time team to stay in that league three years on the trot.”

Dick’s assistant Ian added: “There is no way, after the club’s most successful season, there is any pressure on us. We’re having the time of our lives. That might come from Inverness but there is no pressure on us.”

No change in approach

Should Kilmarnock win the Ayrshire derby on Friday night, Arbroath could go into their game in second place.

A win over Inverness would move them back top but Dick says, regardless of Killie’s result, they will not change their approach to the match.

And the side will go into the clash with a full selection of players available.

“Mathematically, it could put Killie at the top of the league,” Dick said. “Then we could go up there to take us back to the top.

“It won’t change the way we are going to play.

“We’ve got a full squad. It’s the first time in a while we’ve had a full squad available to us.

“Nicky Low, I don’t think he’s fit enough to start the game but he could play a part.”