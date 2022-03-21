Harry, 9, camped out in Fife garden for full week to raise cash for Ukraine war appeal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News Fife

Harry, 9, camped out in Fife garden for full week to raise cash for Ukraine war appeal

By Neil Henderson
March 21 2022, 10.08am Updated: March 21 2022, 5.25pm
Harry with his tent.
Harry with his tent.

A Fife schoolboy has braved the elements by camping alone for a week to raise money for those affected by the war in Ukraine.

Nine-year-old Harry Elles, from Elie, came up with the the idea to live outdoors for seven nights after helping a recent community appeal to gather supplies for the effort in eastern Europe.

Harry – a pupil at St Leonards School in St Andrews – attended lessons each day before returning home and bedding down in a tent pitched in his garden.

Camping efforts raise more than £1,200

He hoped his efforts would raise about £150 for the Disasters Emergency Committee Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal.

But family, friends and supporters have now helped him collect more than £1,200.

Mum and dad Amy and Jack were initially sceptical about Harry’s idea but agreed he could give it a go.

Amy said: “Harry surprised us with the idea to camp out for a week, but I did think he’s maybe not going to go through with it as it is a bit scary. I certainly wouldn’t fancy it.

Harry with mum Amy at their home in Elie.

“He’d remembered hearing about a boy who had camped out in support of the NHS during the first lockdown.

“Inspired by that, he said he wanted to do the same and was fully determined to see it through.

“We found a half-priced tent and set it up in the garden and off he went.”

Amy – a chef who has appeared on TV – says Harry was provided with a hot water bottle and books to keep him going in his challenge.

She continued: “Because we are close to the beach here in Elie, there were a couple of nights where the wind really whipped up, but Harry wasn’t fazed and stuck it out no bother.

Harry becomes local celebrity thanks to charity efforts

“I did warn the school that, because of what he was doing, it may leave him shattered in lessons, but the school staff were really supportive of his efforts.

“He even had to stand up in front of the whole school to explain what he was trying to achieve and seems to have become something of a celebrity as a result.”

Amy says the family has been “truly shocked” by people’s generosity as news of Harry’s efforts has spread through the community.

She added: “It’s hard for everyone, let alone a nine-year-old, to see such suffering in Ukraine every time you watch the news.

Harry has had to wrap up warm.

“I’m so proud of him for being so determined to want to complete the week outdoors just to help others.”

Harry’s grandmother Andrea has also told of her pride.

She said: “It’s wonderful to know that Harry’s efforts have captured the imagination of people and made them willing to donate.

“To know that my grandson’s efforts will now go to helping those suffering in Ukraine is humbling.”

Perth-based charity boss ready to welcome orphans rescued from Ukraine war

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier