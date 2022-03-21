Harry, 9, camped out in Fife garden for full week to raise cash for Ukraine war appeal

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Fife schoolboy has braved the elements by camping alone for a week to raise money for those affected by the war in Ukraine.

Nine-year-old Harry Elles, from Elie, came up with the the idea to live outdoors for seven nights after helping a recent community appeal to gather supplies for the effort in eastern Europe.

Harry – a pupil at St Leonards School in St Andrews – attended lessons each day before returning home and bedding down in a tent pitched in his garden.

Camping efforts raise more than £1,200

He hoped his efforts would raise about £150 for the Disasters Emergency Committee Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal.

But family, friends and supporters have now helped him collect more than £1,200.

Mum and dad Amy and Jack were initially sceptical about Harry’s idea but agreed he could give it a go.

Amy said: “Harry surprised us with the idea to camp out for a week, but I did think he’s maybe not going to go through with it as it is a bit scary. I certainly wouldn’t fancy it.

“He’d remembered hearing about a boy who had camped out in support of the NHS during the first lockdown.

“Inspired by that, he said he wanted to do the same and was fully determined to see it through.

“We found a half-priced tent and set it up in the garden and off he went.”

Amy – a chef who has appeared on TV – says Harry was provided with a hot water bottle and books to keep him going in his challenge.

She continued: “Because we are close to the beach here in Elie, there were a couple of nights where the wind really whipped up, but Harry wasn’t fazed and stuck it out no bother.

Harry becomes local celebrity thanks to charity efforts

“I did warn the school that, because of what he was doing, it may leave him shattered in lessons, but the school staff were really supportive of his efforts.

“He even had to stand up in front of the whole school to explain what he was trying to achieve and seems to have become something of a celebrity as a result.”

Amy says the family has been “truly shocked” by people’s generosity as news of Harry’s efforts has spread through the community.

She added: “It’s hard for everyone, let alone a nine-year-old, to see such suffering in Ukraine every time you watch the news.

“I’m so proud of him for being so determined to want to complete the week outdoors just to help others.”

Harry’s grandmother Andrea has also told of her pride.

She said: “It’s wonderful to know that Harry’s efforts have captured the imagination of people and made them willing to donate.

“To know that my grandson’s efforts will now go to helping those suffering in Ukraine is humbling.”