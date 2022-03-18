Leslie Gala to make triumphant return after 8-year break

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Leslie Gala to make triumphant return after 8-year break

By Alasdair Clark
March 18 2022, 7.47pm Updated: March 19 2022, 11.10am
Leslie Gala
The gala parade in years gone by

Plans are underway for a gala day to be held in Leslie this year, with hopes the event will make a triumphant return after an eight-year break.

Volunteers from the Fife village are keen to return the once-popular event following the coronavirus pandemic.

Previous years involved a parade through Leslie accompanied by clowns, a piper and other performers.

Plans for the 2022 event are still at an early stage, with a final date still to be confirmed, but local woman Gayle Wilson said a crack team of volunteers have come together to help arrange it after she took to social media for help.

Crack team hope to return gala to Leslie

“I am biased, but we have a really brilliant team of volunteers who came to the meeting [on Thursday].

“I can’t even remember how many years it has been since the gala, but it’s at least eight years.

“The kids have been through so much the last couple of years, so we just need to bring a bit of fun and some normality back to Leslie.

“It’s going to be great for the community to rally round it,” Gayle told The Courier.

Gayle is one of the team behind Leslie Community Pantry, set up at the start of the pandemic to provide food parcels for those in need.

The Leslie Gala in 2006.

The pantry has also branched out and organised events, and Gayle is hoping to take that even further with the return of the gala.

“We have fantastic roots now through the pantry and we’ve been doing some fantastic work here. The community really appreciates that and always rallies to help.

“Since the pantry started my goal has always been to bring the gala back.

I’ve got so many great memories of going to it with my gran, so I was just keen to bring it back.”

Anyone looking to get involved in the gala, including those who might be able to help as stewards on the day, is asked to get in touch with Leslie Community Pantry.

