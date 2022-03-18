Leslie Gala to make triumphant return after 8-year break

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Plans are underway for a gala day to be held in Leslie this year, with hopes the event will make a triumphant return after an eight-year break.

Volunteers from the Fife village are keen to return the once-popular event following the coronavirus pandemic.

Previous years involved a parade through Leslie accompanied by clowns, a piper and other performers.

Plans for the 2022 event are still at an early stage, with a final date still to be confirmed, but local woman Gayle Wilson said a crack team of volunteers have come together to help arrange it after she took to social media for help.

“I am biased, but we have a really brilliant team of volunteers who came to the meeting [on Thursday].

“I can’t even remember how many years it has been since the gala, but it’s at least eight years.

“The kids have been through so much the last couple of years, so we just need to bring a bit of fun and some normality back to Leslie.

“It’s going to be great for the community to rally round it,” Gayle told The Courier.

Gayle is one of the team behind Leslie Community Pantry, set up at the start of the pandemic to provide food parcels for those in need.

The pantry has also branched out and organised events, and Gayle is hoping to take that even further with the return of the gala.

“We have fantastic roots now through the pantry and we’ve been doing some fantastic work here. The community really appreciates that and always rallies to help.

“Since the pantry started my goal has always been to bring the gala back.

I’ve got so many great memories of going to it with my gran, so I was just keen to bring it back.”

Anyone looking to get involved in the gala, including those who might be able to help as stewards on the day, is asked to get in touch with Leslie Community Pantry.