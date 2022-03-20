Concern grows for missing Kirkcaldy man as police search Fife Coastal Path

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News Fife

Concern grows for missing Kirkcaldy man as police search Fife Coastal Path

By Neil Henderson
March 20 2022, 4.58pm
Grahma Challis was last seen in Link Street early on Saturday morning.
Concern is growing for a missing Kirkcaldy man who has not been seen since Saturday morning.

Graham Challis was last seen in Links Street in the LInktown area of Kirkcaldy, around 7am on Saturday.

Police investigating the 59-year-old’s whereabouts say he is known to regularly frequent the Fife Coastal Path and is often seen walking the route between Kirkcaldy and Burntisland.

Officers and well as a Scottish Coastguard team have been searching both the beach area at Kirkcaldy as well as coastal routes in a hope of finding the missing man.

Last seen in Link Street

He is described as around 5ft 11ins, of medium build with a bald head.

When last seen he was wearing dark coloured jeans, a green puffer style jacked with no hood, a black tammy hat and blue trainers.

Sergeant Lesley Couper said: “Graham has never been missing before and this is completely out of character.

Growing concern

“His family are becoming increasingly concerned for his welfare and we just want to find him to make sure he is safe and well.

“He is known to go walking along the coast path between Kirkcaldy and Burntisland so we are asking people in the area to look out for him and let us know if they see anyone matching his description.

“In addition, we are asking anyone who was driving in Links Street and the Esplanade in Kirkcaldy, as well as surrounding streets, who might have captured something on dash-cam between 6am and 12 noon on Saturday, March 19, that could help to also get in touch.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident reference 3537 of March 19, 2022.

