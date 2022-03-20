Concern grows for missing Kirkcaldy man as police search Fife Coastal Path

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Concern is growing for a missing Kirkcaldy man who has not been seen since Saturday morning.

Graham Challis was last seen in Links Street in the LInktown area of Kirkcaldy, around 7am on Saturday.

Police investigating the 59-year-old’s whereabouts say he is known to regularly frequent the Fife Coastal Path and is often seen walking the route between Kirkcaldy and Burntisland.

Officers and well as a Scottish Coastguard team have been searching both the beach area at Kirkcaldy as well as coastal routes in a hope of finding the missing man.

Last seen in Link Street

He is described as around 5ft 11ins, of medium build with a bald head.

When last seen he was wearing dark coloured jeans, a green puffer style jacked with no hood, a black tammy hat and blue trainers.

Sergeant Lesley Couper said: “Graham has never been missing before and this is completely out of character.

Growing concern

“His family are becoming increasingly concerned for his welfare and we just want to find him to make sure he is safe and well.

“He is known to go walking along the coast path between Kirkcaldy and Burntisland so we are asking people in the area to look out for him and let us know if they see anyone matching his description.

We are asking for help to trace Graham Challis (59) last seen in Links Street, Kirkcaldy, around 7am on Sat 19 March. He is known to walk the coast paths between Kirkcaldy and Burntisland. Call 101 if you have seen him or can assist – Incident number 3537 of 19/3/22 pic.twitter.com/IevrhQMfbq — Fife Police (@FifePolice) March 20, 2022

“In addition, we are asking anyone who was driving in Links Street and the Esplanade in Kirkcaldy, as well as surrounding streets, who might have captured something on dash-cam between 6am and 12 noon on Saturday, March 19, that could help to also get in touch.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident reference 3537 of March 19, 2022.