Man taken to hospital after car overturns on Dunfermline street By Neil Henderson March 25 2022, 10.18am The vehicle struck a lamp post before landing on its roof. (Pic Fife Jammer Locations). A man has been taken to hospital after a car overturned on a Dunfermline street. The vehicle crashed at the retail park in Duloch on Friday morning. An image shared on social media showed a pole had been damaged in the collision. The car ended up on the pavement but there are no serious injuries. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Officers were called to a crash involving a single vehicle at Duloch Retail Park at around 6.45am this morning. "The driver was taken to hospital to be checked over."