Man taken to hospital after car overturns on Dunfermline street

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man has been taken to hospital after a car overturned on a Dunfermline street.

The vehicle crashed at the retail park in Duloch on Friday morning.

An image shared on social media showed a pole had been damaged in the collision.

The car ended up on the pavement but there are no serious injuries.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers were called to a crash involving a single vehicle at Duloch Retail Park at around 6.45am this morning.

“The driver was taken to hospital to be checked over.”