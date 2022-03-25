What’s On: Hidden eggs point way to Jaclyn Stuart’s cracking exhibition

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Even the Small Things are Known is the latest body of work created by Fife-based artist Jaclyn Stuart. In the lead-up to the exhibition of the same name, she will be offering hints of the content of her show in the form of decorated eggs she will hide all over Fife.

Born and raised by the sea in Arbroath, Jaclyn always had a love for art and creating. Her mother loves knitting and her father was a carpenter. Both parents encouraged her creative efforts, whether that was testing out her dad’s tools in the back garden or making a mess in the kitchen.

“I used to love collecting old bits of jewellery and making them into something new.

“My auntie was a talented dressmaker – she would take me to buy art supplies when I visited her in the holidays,” she recalls.

That creative encouragement led her to study for a degree in Fine Art and Painting at Gray’s School of Art in Aberdeen.

Love of painting

“I’ve always loved painting. When I was at school and we did art projects, I just loved painting. You kind of switch off. It’s amazing what you can create out of it, from very abstract to almost 3D pictures and playing with colour and light,” says Jaclyn.

“I can communicate with somebody through my painting. When you look at a piece of art, you will have some sort of response, whether you love it or hate it. It allows you moments of quiet to reflect on life. When you visit a gallery, you can be transported to another place.”

Since graduating from art school in 2000, Jaclyn has always been committed to producing her own body of original artwork alongside teaching both children and adults to paint, draw and create.

She moved to Fife and worked with Elmwood and Adam Smith Colleges but was made redundant when Elmwood closed its art school. Jaclyn decided to establish art classes similar to those she had offered in Aberdeen, starting out with sessions for children as it would fit in well with her own two young boys.

Those have gone from strength to strength and she now has a busy schedule of classes for children and adults taught in person in St Andrews and online from her home in the beautiful north Fife village of Brunton.

Moving on to Zoom

Until recently she worked and taught from a studio on Queen’s Terrace in St Andrews but of course all that changed in March 2020. “During lockdown it all went on Zoom and I have carried that on for some classes, as a lot of older people still aren’t comfortable with in-person classes.”

For friendly, down-to-earth Jaclyn, it’s clearly a relief to be able to connect in person again too. “I love people,” she says. “It give me a buzz and a lot of my students also buy my art.”

Talking about the origins of her new paintings, she says: “Even the Small Things are Known explores the idea that God knows everything, even the tiniest of details and that everything is precious.

“I had the image in my head of a mouse held in a pair of hands – something small that we often think of as insignificant but even that is known in this vast universe.

“I started on a series of seven little images of seven little things being held and it snowballed into more 3D objects.”

The exhibition features those seven original paintings along with many more, some sculptures made from painted oak cuttings, and little icon-like works inspired by Greek and Eastern Orthodox religious art.

“I have always tried to explore my Christian faith and use different symbols rather than the typical ones to illustrate my work.

“Ideas of our relationship with God and aspects of our lives and the fragility of life have been a continual theme for me since art school,” adds Jaclyn.

Her work is characterised by the often subtle use of gold gilt and the beautiful shades of blue that she describes as “quite celestial”.

“During lockdown, so many people were feeling disconnected and had difficult experiences,” she says.

“I hope my paintings show how unique each person is – I want people to feel hopeful when they come and see my artwork.”

From April 1, Jaclyn will be hiding one decorated egg somewhere in Fife each day. Inside each, there is a tiny handmade book offering a glimpse of some of the artworks from the exhibition.

The eggs and book are for the finder to keep. Inside the book there is an image and some information about the exhibition and she would love people to follow the QR code in the books to post about their experience on social media.

Even the Small Things are Known opens on April 30. To register for

an invitation to the private view or find out more about the egg hunt, visit jaclynstuart.com