Man found dead in Newport as path near Tay Road Bridge taped off By Alasdair Clark March 30 2022, 9.15pm Updated: March 30 2022, 9.16pm Police cordon near the shoreline in Newport-on-Tay Police say they are still working to identify a man found dead on the shore in Newport-on-Tay, Fife, on Wednesday morning. Locals said a path near the Tay Road Bridge had been cordoned off earlier in the day, with a large police presence reported in the area. One local resident said an ambulance had also been in attendance. A Police Scotland spokesman said officers had been called at 7:05am after reports of a body having been found in the Fife town. Inquiries ongoing He confirmed that inquiries to identify the man were ongoing. The force spokesman added: "Officers received a report of the body of a man having been found on the shore in Newport-on-Tay around 7.05am on Wednesday, 30 March, 2022. "Inquiries are ongoing to identify the man."