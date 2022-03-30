Man found dead in Newport as path near Tay Road Bridge taped off

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police say they are still working to identify a man found dead on the shore in Newport-on-Tay, Fife, on Wednesday morning.

Locals said a path near the Tay Road Bridge had been cordoned off earlier in the day, with a large police presence reported in the area.

One local resident said an ambulance had also been in attendance.

A Police Scotland spokesman said officers had been called at 7:05am after reports of a body having been found in the Fife town.

Inquiries ongoing

He confirmed that inquiries to identify the man were ongoing.

The force spokesman added: “Officers received a report of the body of a man having been found on the shore in Newport-on-Tay around 7.05am on Wednesday, 30 March, 2022.

“Inquiries are ongoing to identify the man.”