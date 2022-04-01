Fife Council schedules Saturday bin collections as staff absence leaves backlog

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Fife Council schedules Saturday bin collections as staff absence leaves backlog

By Neil Henderson
April 1 2022, 4.44pm
Fife Council's bin collection team will work throughout Saturday to tackle the backlog.
Bin collections will take place in Fife on Saturday in a bid to clear a mounting backlog caused by staff absences.

Fife Council says it is struggling to fulfil its regular bin collection service due to high levels of Covid-related sickness.

A spokesperson for the local authority says the issue is affecting areas across the kingdom, with some bins not emptied over the last week.

The council is responsible for about 250,000 bin collections every week, ranging from landfill and paper to garden waste and recyclable materials.

Anyone who has not had a bin collected is being asked to put it out for collection on Saturday (April 2).

It comes just months after the council was criticised for failing to collect bins across the region because of similar staff shortages.

A statement from the local authority said: “As you know cases of Covid are really high right now and our staff are no more immune than anyone else.

“A lot of people are off sick and it’s affecting our waste collection services.

“Crews are working flat-out to get to most bins, but unfortunately they just can’t make it to everyone.

“If your bin was due to be collected this week but hasn’t been lifted yet, please leave it out.

‘Our staff are only human’

“We’ll have crews out on Saturday April 2 to clear as much backlog as they can.”

The council says if bins have not been collected by Saturday evening, they should be taken in and they will be emptied on the next collection day.

The statement added: “We know how inconvenient this is, but our staff are only human so please try to understand, thanks.”

