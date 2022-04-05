Fife’s Museum of Communication to mark 100 years of British broadcasting with new exhibition

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News Fife

Fife’s Museum of Communication to mark 100 years of British broadcasting with new exhibition

By Claire Warrender
April 5 2022, 7.41am Updated: April 5 2022, 9.05am
A picture from the Museum of Communication exhibition
An outside broadcast recording in 1929. Picture supplied by Burntisland Museum of Communication.

A Fife museum will mark 100 years of British broadcasting when it opens its doors for the first time in two years.

This year is the centenary of the UK’s first experimental scheduled broadcasts and the start of the BBC.

And the Burntisland-based Museum of Communication is planning a free exhibition, including some of the items from its impressive collection.

The High Street museum closed when the first national lockdown was announced in 2020.

And it plans to reopen to the public in May.

Old radios and TV cameras on display in Museum of Communication exhibition

It’s exhibition will feature a 100-year-old broadcasting timeline highlighting famous radio and TV programmes and events.

Crystal set radios, valve wirelesses, microphones and TV cameras will all go on display to illustrate some of the great moments in broadcasting history.

A broadcast microphone from 1930
A broadcast microphone from 1930 will form part of the Museum of Communication exhibition.
The museum's 1930s radio shop.
The museum’s 1930s radio shop.

And members hope to set up a broadcast demonstration for young people to enjoy.

The museum’s John Blackie said: “We also want to show how broadcasting has evolved into today’s world of online streaming, smart-phones and HDTV.

“And there will be an additional exhibit covering royal broadcasting in this Queen’s Platinum Jubilee year.”

Telephones and typewriters

The Museum of Communication opened in Burntisland in 2005.

It is run by volunteers as a charity and hosts exhibitions, lectures and school groups.

Other items in its collection include early radar, old forms of communication including semaphore and Morse code, old telephones and typewriters.

The museum is normally open on Wednesdays and Saturdays from May to September.

And further information is available by emailing John Blackie at jphmblackie@aol.com

