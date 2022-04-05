Fife’s Museum of Communication to mark 100 years of British broadcasting with new exhibition

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Fife museum will mark 100 years of British broadcasting when it opens its doors for the first time in two years.

This year is the centenary of the UK’s first experimental scheduled broadcasts and the start of the BBC.

And the Burntisland-based Museum of Communication is planning a free exhibition, including some of the items from its impressive collection.

The High Street museum closed when the first national lockdown was announced in 2020.

And it plans to reopen to the public in May.

Old radios and TV cameras on display in Museum of Communication exhibition

It’s exhibition will feature a 100-year-old broadcasting timeline highlighting famous radio and TV programmes and events.

Crystal set radios, valve wirelesses, microphones and TV cameras will all go on display to illustrate some of the great moments in broadcasting history.

And members hope to set up a broadcast demonstration for young people to enjoy.

The museum’s John Blackie said: “We also want to show how broadcasting has evolved into today’s world of online streaming, smart-phones and HDTV.

“And there will be an additional exhibit covering royal broadcasting in this Queen’s Platinum Jubilee year.”

Telephones and typewriters

The Museum of Communication opened in Burntisland in 2005.

It is run by volunteers as a charity and hosts exhibitions, lectures and school groups.

Other items in its collection include early radar, old forms of communication including semaphore and Morse code, old telephones and typewriters.

The museum is normally open on Wednesdays and Saturdays from May to September.

And further information is available by emailing John Blackie at jphmblackie@aol.com