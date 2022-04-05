Ukrainian tycoon splashes out £2.2m on Fife castle By Alasdair Clark April 5 2022, 11.00am Updated: April 5 2022, 3.14pm Max Polyakov has bought Pitcairlie House in Fife. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from The Courier Million-pound properties: 5 of Tayside and Fife’s most expensive homes Going with the flow: 5 Tayside and Fife homes with rivers at the foot of their gardens Top 10 best homes in Tayside and Fife in 2021 by our property expert ‘Abusive and derogatory’ vandalism sprayed on Fife’s historic Blair Castle