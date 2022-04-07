Kirkcaldy Polish Club saved from closure after huge community response

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Kirkcaldy Polish Club has been saved from closure after thousands of people rallied to support it.

The club was founded by Polish veterans who were unable to return home after the Second World War.

And 70 years on, it is still a cultural and social hub for the soldiers’ descendants as well as a new generation of Polish migrants.

It is also home to a number of groups and clubs, including a well-attended Polish Saturday school.

The town reacted with shock when the building’s London-based owners announced they were selling up last May.

And members called on the community to help keep it open.

The people of Kirkcaldy responded and said ‘no way, you can’t do that’.” John Hamilton, Kirkcaldy Polish Club.

Now the support has been rewarded with a £300,000 grant from the Scottish Land Fund, paving the way for a community buy-out.

Once complete, the building will become known as Bennochy Community Hub.

Kirkcaldy Polish Club manager John Hamilton said: “When it was suggested we might be closed down there was a big article in the Courier.

“And the people of Kirkcaldy responded and said ‘no way, you can’t do that’.”

More than 3,000 people signed a petition showing they were behind the club’s 160 members.

Kirkcaldy Polish Club: ‘It’s in our blood’

Sandy Kopyto is just one of those who is grateful for the community’s support.

The 69-year-old has been attending the club since he was a boy.

And he said: “The bottom line is, for many of us it’s in our blood.”

Sandy’s father Francziszek was a founding member of Kirkcaldy Polish Club.

He was 17 when he was conscripted to fight for the Germans during the war but he later surrendered and ended up in Fife, marrying a Scottish woman.

Sandy said: “I remember when I was in my 20s, my parents spent half their lives in this place, working behind the bar and arranging functions.

“In the mid 90s our generation took over the running of the Polish Club from our parents.

“It was run at that time as a social club for the original generation and there was a huge emotional attachment to it.

“But the whole ethos now is a community hub.”

When the building went on the market, it caused upset but Sandy said that quickly turned to one of defiance.

“We didn’t understand it,” he said.

“If the building was sold, the money would go into a trust fund to maintain Polish traditions and culture. We do that here anyway.”

A club at the heart of the community

Kirkcaldy Polish Club is well used.

As well as the Polish Saturday school, which teaches 60 children every week, it serves Polish meals on a Sunday.

It is also home to the Curnie Club, which helps people who are isolated in the community, as well as the Paratroopers Association.

Kirkcaldy Acoustic Music Club holds concerts there, attracting musicians from across the UK and USA.

A heart club, quiz club, darts and fishing organisations also meet in the building.

And there are plans to set up a new scout troop.

Meanwhile, a memorial to the 4,000 Poles killed by the Russians in the Katyn massacre during the Second World War stands in the grounds.

‘A great success story’

Kirkcaldy MSP David Torrance said the club had always been a huge part of the Polish community.

But over the years it has become a part of Kirkcaldy as a whole.

“It’s embedded in the community,” he said.

“Everybody in the town knows where the Polish Club is.

“And to me, this is a great success story and the community has to be thanked for their hard work to keep it going.

“Members have had a lot of stress and worry so this must be a huge relief.”