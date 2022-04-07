M90 Fife crash: Man arrested as three people taken to hospital

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News Fife

M90 Fife crash: Man arrested as three people taken to hospital

By Neil Henderson
April 7 2022, 10.14am Updated: April 7 2022, 10.14am
The M90 was blocked near Crossgates. Image: Google.
A man has been arrested after three people were taken to hospital following a crash on the M90 in Fife.

The incident happened just after 11pm on Wednesday near Crossgates.

The southbound carriageway was blocked between junctions two and three, resulting in long tailbacks.

Ambulance crews gave medical assistance at the scene before transferring two men and a woman to Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy.

 

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “At around 11.15 pm on Wednesday, police were called to a three-vehicle road crash southbound on the M90, between junction two and junction three, in south-west Fife.

“The occupants of one of the cars, two men and a woman, were taken by ambulance to the Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy as a precaution.

“A 34-year-old man has been arrested for alleged road traffic offences and inquiries are continuing.”

