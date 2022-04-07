M90 Fife crash: Man arrested as three people taken to hospital

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man has been arrested after three people were taken to hospital following a crash on the M90 in Fife.

The incident happened just after 11pm on Wednesday near Crossgates.

The southbound carriageway was blocked between junctions two and three, resulting in long tailbacks.

Ambulance crews gave medical assistance at the scene before transferring two men and a woman to Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “At around 11.15 pm on Wednesday, police were called to a three-vehicle road crash southbound on the M90, between junction two and junction three, in south-west Fife.

“The occupants of one of the cars, two men and a woman, were taken by ambulance to the Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy as a precaution.

“A 34-year-old man has been arrested for alleged road traffic offences and inquiries are continuing.”