Dunfermline Gin Festival promises to be just the tonic for a fun night

Dunfermline’s second gin festival will be held over two party nights next month.

The major fundraising event is organised by Dunfermline Rotary Club members, who are toasting their centenary in 2022.

And it’s just the tonic for gin lovers.

GinFest promises a heady cocktail of at least 40 gins, mainly from Scottish distilleries.

And ticket-holders will be able to taste labels not generally available in pubs and supermarkets.

Beer, wine and prosecco will also be on the menu.

And live entertainment from They Copycats and a DJ will ensure Dunfermline becomes Funfermline.

Festival will help club’s fundraising

Dunfermline Rotary Club president Brian Blanchflower said: “We are already well into celebrating our centenary.

“We continue to build up a five-figure sum for charitable giving to mark our milestone anniversary and create an appropriate legacy.

“However, the club is not content to rest on its historic laurels.

“This year’s GinFest is only the latest in a series of innovative fundraising activities we have introduced as we prepare for the challenges of our second century.”

In December, the club relaunched the highly successful Santa Dash.

This saw scores of Santas run down Dunfermline High Street before the town’s Christmas lights switch-on.

And next week, it is staging a charity golf invitational scramble at Dunfermline Golf Club.

Dunfermline Gin Festival tickets

Brian added: “We are also working with local schools in a wide variety of youth projects in addition to raising significant funds in aid of local, national and international deserving causes.”

Dunfermline Gin Festival takes place in the Glen Pavilion on May 6 and 7.

And a £20 ticket buys entry to the event, a stemmed gin glass to keep, a complimentary first drink and a programme detailing all the available gins.

Tickets are available on the Dunfermline Gin Festival website.