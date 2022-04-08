Dunfermline Gin Festival promises to be just the tonic for a fun night

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News Fife

Dunfermline Gin Festival promises to be just the tonic for a fun night

By Claire Warrender
April 8 2022, 8.48am
Cheers! Organisers hope Dunfermline Gin Festival will prove popular.
Dunfermline’s second gin festival will be held over two party nights next month.

The major fundraising event is organised by Dunfermline Rotary Club members, who are toasting their centenary in 2022.

And it’s just the tonic for gin lovers.

The first Dunfermline Gin Festival in 2019 was a hit.
GinFest promises a heady cocktail of at least 40 gins, mainly from Scottish distilleries.

And ticket-holders will be able to taste labels not generally available in pubs and supermarkets.

Beer, wine and prosecco will also be on the menu.

And live entertainment from They Copycats and a DJ will ensure Dunfermline becomes Funfermline.

Festival will help club’s fundraising

Dunfermline Rotary Club president Brian Blanchflower said: “We are already well into celebrating our centenary.

“We continue to build up a five-figure sum for charitable giving to mark our milestone anniversary and create an appropriate legacy.

“However, the club is not content to rest on its historic laurels.

People got into the party spirit at the first Dunfermline Gin Festival.

“This year’s GinFest is only the latest in a series of innovative fundraising activities we have introduced as we prepare for the challenges of our second century.”

In December, the club relaunched the highly successful Santa Dash.

This saw scores of Santas run down Dunfermline High Street before the town’s Christmas lights switch-on.

And next week, it is staging a charity golf invitational scramble at Dunfermline Golf Club.

Dunfermline Gin Festival tickets

Brian added: “We are also working with local schools in a wide variety of youth projects in addition to raising significant funds in aid of local, national and international deserving causes.”

Dunfermline Gin Festival takes place in the Glen Pavilion on May 6 and 7.

And a £20 ticket buys entry to the event, a stemmed gin glass to keep, a complimentary first drink and a programme detailing all the available gins.

Tickets are available on the Dunfermline Gin Festival website.

