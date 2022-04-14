Fife bank scams warning after three thefts worth thousands of pounds

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Fifers are being warned of an increasing number of bank scams in the Kingdom as police probe three thefts worth thousands of pounds.

Fraudsters have tricked their targets into transferring funds by pretending to be from their bank.

Recent incidents in Fife have involved victims receiving calls claiming to be from the fraud department of their bank, informing the customer there has been fraudulent activity on their account.

They are then urged to transfer large sums of money into another account to safeguard it.

But the “safe” account is often not even with the same bank and the money is then stolen.

Three bank scams reported in Fife in just 24 hours

Detective Sergeant Tommy Stenhouse says three incidents of this kind were reported to Police Scotland in just one 24-hour period.

He said: “These criminals can be very convincing and persuasive, especially to those who may not regularly use telephone or online banking.

“I would urge everyone to be wary of calls and contact from people claiming to be from their bank.

“It is important to remember that a genuine caller from your bank would never ask for your banking or personal details and will not ask you to transfer money during an unsolicited call.

‘Banks will never ask you to transfer money’

“They would also not ask you to allow them access to your online or telephone banking, so never provide those details and passwords.

“If in any doubt, contact your banking organisation in a way you trust or visit a local branch.

“You can also contact Police Scotland on 101 if you believe you have been targeted by one of these scams.”