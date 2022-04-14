Fife bank scams warning after three thefts worth thousands of pounds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Fife bank scams warning after three thefts worth thousands of pounds

By Alasdair Clark
April 14 2022, 3.26pm Updated: April 14 2022, 7.04pm
Bank scams
Bank scams worth thousands have been committed in Fife.

Fifers are being warned of an increasing number of bank scams in the Kingdom as police probe three thefts worth thousands of pounds.

Fraudsters have tricked their targets into transferring funds by pretending to be from their bank.

Recent incidents in Fife have involved victims receiving calls claiming to be from the fraud department of their bank, informing the customer there has been fraudulent activity on their account.

They are then urged to transfer large sums of money into another account to safeguard it.

But the “safe” account is often not even with the same bank and the money is then stolen.

Three bank scams reported in Fife in just 24 hours

Detective Sergeant Tommy Stenhouse says three incidents of this kind were reported to Police Scotland in just one 24-hour period.

He said: “These criminals can be very convincing and persuasive, especially to those who may not regularly use telephone or online banking.

“I would urge everyone to be wary of calls and contact from people claiming to be from their bank.

“It is important to remember that a genuine caller from your bank would never ask for your banking or personal details and will not ask you to transfer money during an unsolicited call.

‘Banks will never ask you to transfer money’

“They would also not ask you to allow them access to your online or telephone banking, so never provide those details and passwords.

“If in any doubt, contact your banking organisation in a way you trust or visit a local branch.

“You can also contact Police Scotland on 101 if you believe you have been targeted by one of these scams.”

