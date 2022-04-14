Watch as Dundee residents offered cash by comedian Paul Black in bank scam test

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News Dundee

Watch as Dundee residents offered cash by comedian Paul Black in bank scam test

By Alasdair Clark
April 14 2022, 1.40pm Updated: April 14 2022, 7.07pm
Paul Black hit the streets of Dundee to raise awareness of money muling
Paul Black hit the streets of Dundee to raise awareness of money muling

Comedian Paul Black has been filmed offering Dundonians thousands of pounds – in a video to raise awareness of money muling.

The Scots funnyman, who has risen to fame with his TikTok videos, took to the city streets to quiz locals on their awareness of the scam.

He offered one group a profit of £2,500 for letting him deposit £40,000 in their bank account.

The video from the Royal Bank of Scotland aims to raise awareness of money muling, a cash laundering scam that could land those who fall victim with a lengthy prison sentence.

Anyone who refused to take Paul‘s offer was paid £100, while the comedian joked with others who said they would take the money.

One woman who refused explained she simply “doesn’t just trust a man off the street”.

What is money muling?

Police say young people in particular are commonly targeted in money mule scams, with criminals using social media platforms like Instagram and TikTok to promise easy money.

Money mules, often unwittingly, help to launder money from criminal activities.

They will receive money from a third party before transferring it on or withdrawing the cash to pass to someone else.

In return, they will be promised a percentage of the total amount given to them.

In 2019, Sky reported that victims of the scam can be as young as 14.

Scammers commonly use Instagram to draw people in.

Europol says about 90% of money mule transactions are linked to cyber crime, with the cash deposited into victims’ accounts often linked to online crimes like phishing, holiday fraud and romance scams.

Advice from the crime agency says: “Even if money mules are not directly involved in the crimes that generate the money, they are accomplices as they launder the proceeds of such crimes.

“Simply put, money mules help criminal syndicates to remain anonymous while moving funds around the world.”

In the UK, money mules can have their bank account closed and be banned from opening another for six years.

They can also face a prison sentence of up to 14 years.

How Fife woman was conned out of £150k in ‘Tinder Swindler’ scam

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]