Wormit Post Office to close as locals left without ‘important’ service

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News Fife

Wormit Post Office to close as locals left without ‘important’ service

By Katy Scott
April 14 2022, 6.31pm Updated: April 14 2022, 7.03pm
wormit post office
The Post Office is inside the Spar store in Wormit. Image: Google.

A Fife post office is set to shut within weeks – the latest in a line of closures to hit the region.

Wormit Post Office will stop operating from the town’s Spar store on May 24.

It comes after the resignation of the postmaster and the retailer withdrawing its premises for use.

The move has sparked concern about access to services in north-east Fife, with dozens of branches having already closed across the country, including several in the kingdom.

The Newport branch was among those that closed in 2021.

A Post Office spokesperson said: “We regret to confirm that Wormit Post Office will temporarily close on Tuesday May 24.

“This follows the resignation of the postmaster and the withdrawal of the premises for Post Office use.

“We recognise how much people rely on our services and welcome any applications from potential retail partners interested in running a branch locally on our behalf.

“The vacancy will soon be advertised on our website.”

Willie Rennie.

Willie Rennie, the MSP for North East Fife, says Post Office needs to do “everything it can” to save the branch.

He added: “It also needs to step up its efforts to secure the Post Office network across north-east Fife.

“After the closures last year, large parts of the constituency are being left without this important service.

‘Long queues at remaining Post Office branch’

“After the closure in St Andrews we saw long queues at the remaining branch in the town.

“Elsewhere, communities have found mobile and part-time services simply insufficient.”

Wendy Chamberlain, the MP for the area, says she has raised the issue in parliament.

She added:  “I hope that in this case a positive outcome can be found and the service can continue to operate, but that will only happen if the Post Office is serious about providing businesses and individuals with meaningful support.”

Dead dog found on Dunfermline golf course as appeal launched to trace owner

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]