Wormit Post Office to close as locals left without ‘important’ service

A Fife post office is set to shut within weeks – the latest in a line of closures to hit the region.

Wormit Post Office will stop operating from the town’s Spar store on May 24.

It comes after the resignation of the postmaster and the retailer withdrawing its premises for use.

The move has sparked concern about access to services in north-east Fife, with dozens of branches having already closed across the country, including several in the kingdom.

A Post Office spokesperson said: “We regret to confirm that Wormit Post Office will temporarily close on Tuesday May 24.

“This follows the resignation of the postmaster and the withdrawal of the premises for Post Office use.

“We recognise how much people rely on our services and welcome any applications from potential retail partners interested in running a branch locally on our behalf.

“The vacancy will soon be advertised on our website.”

Willie Rennie, the MSP for North East Fife, says Post Office needs to do “everything it can” to save the branch.

He added: “It also needs to step up its efforts to secure the Post Office network across north-east Fife.

“After the closures last year, large parts of the constituency are being left without this important service.

‘Long queues at remaining Post Office branch’

“After the closure in St Andrews we saw long queues at the remaining branch in the town.

“Elsewhere, communities have found mobile and part-time services simply insufficient.”

Wendy Chamberlain, the MP for the area, says she has raised the issue in parliament.

She added: “I hope that in this case a positive outcome can be found and the service can continue to operate, but that will only happen if the Post Office is serious about providing businesses and individuals with meaningful support.”