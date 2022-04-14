Dead dog found on Dunfermline golf course as appeal launched to trace owner

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An appeal has been launched to trace the owner of a dead dog found on a golf course in Dunfermline.

The animal was discovered on Sunday at Canmore Golf Club on Venturefair Avenue.

A cause of death for the dog, a female old English bulldog, has not been determined, and despite being chipped the animal’s owners have not yet been traced.

Estimated to be about a year old, the dog was covered in thick mud when she was found and was wearing a leather collar and a lead.

The Scottish SPCA describes the dog’s colouring as tan and white.

Inspector Robyn Gray, from the charity, said: “The dog is female and approximately one year old.

“She was wearing a leather collar and lead with a poo bag holder attached.

“The dog is microchipped but unfortunately the details on the chip were registered to a veterinary practice in Edinburgh.

“We were able to trace the breeder through these details but sadly not her owner.

Bid to find out how dog died

“We’re keen to find out how she passed away and came to be in this location.

“We’d also like to trace her owner so we can inform them of what’s happened to their dog if they are unaware that she’s passed away.

“If anyone recognises this dog or has any information on this incident they can contact our confidential animal helpline on 03000 999 999.”