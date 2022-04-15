How new St Andrews University rector is making history

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The new rector at St Andrews University is making history – as the first black woman to take on the role.

Dr Leyla Hussein OBE has been formally installed to the position.

Her work as a psychotherapist, campaigner and global leader on gender rights led to her election in November 2020 for a three-year term.

The official installation ceremony on Friday – delayed by Covid – followed the traditional student ‘drag’ on Thursday, where students led the new rector on a tour of local pubs and other landmarks.

Dr Hussein – who was awarded an OBE in 2019 for her work on tackling female gender mutilation and gender inequality – has vowed to support efforts for greater inclusivity, accessibility and support for students.

She said: “Two productive, educational and energising years into my term as rector, I am honoured to be partaking in the storied traditions of the ‘rector’s drag’ and formal installation ceremony.

“As rector, it is my greatest honour and responsibility to represent student voices at the highest levels of decision making at this historic university.

“The entirety of my term as rector has been committed to support for student advocacy and activism and dedicated to the great structural change that such work contributes to.”

What is a rector?

Since 1858, the rector has been elected by the students.

Dr Hussein is the 54th rector of the university and follows in the footsteps of figures including authors JM Barrie and Rudyard Kipling, Monty Python founding member John Cleese, and Catherine Stihler MEP.

The rector represents the interests of the student community as president of the university court.

Students have praised Dr Hussein’s “work with a plethora of amazing initiatives” and her “passion for driving positive change” since taking on the role.