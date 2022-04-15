How new St Andrews University rector is making history

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
How new St Andrews University rector is making history

By Katy Scott
April 15 2022, 5.03pm
Dr Leyla Hussein OBE took part in the traditional drag through St Andrews.

The new rector at St Andrews University is making history – as the first black woman to take on the role.

Dr Leyla Hussein OBE has been formally installed to the position.

Her work as a psychotherapist, campaigner and global leader on gender rights led to her election in November 2020 for a three-year term.

Dr Hussein was formally installed on Friday following her election in November 2020.

The official installation ceremony on Friday – delayed by Covid – followed the traditional student ‘drag’ on Thursday, where students led the new rector on a tour of local pubs and other landmarks.

Dr Hussein – who was awarded an OBE in 2019 for her work on tackling female gender mutilation and gender inequality – has vowed to support efforts for greater inclusivity, accessibility and support for students.

She said: “Two productive, educational and energising years into my term as rector, I am honoured to be partaking in the storied traditions of the ‘rector’s drag’ and formal installation ceremony.

Dr Hussein will represent the students’ interests at the university court.

“As rector, it is my greatest honour and responsibility to represent student voices at the highest levels of decision making at this historic university.

“The entirety of my term as rector has been committed to support for student advocacy and activism and dedicated to the great structural change that such work contributes to.”

What is a rector?

Since 1858, the rector has been elected by the students.

Dr Hussein is the 54th rector of the university and follows in the footsteps of figures including authors JM Barrie and Rudyard Kipling, Monty Python founding member John Cleese, and Catherine Stihler MEP.

The rector represents the interests of the student community as president of the university court.

Students have praised Dr Hussein’s “work with a plethora of amazing initiatives” and her “passion for driving positive change” since taking on the role.

