Forfar boss Gary Irvine provides injury updates on defensive pair as Steven Anderson resumes training

By Scott Lorimer
April 15 2022, 5.05pm
Forfar player-manager Gary Irvine.

Forfar Athletic boss Gary Irvine has revealed defender Steven Anderson has resumed training while Andy Munro could still feature this campaign.

The pair formed a formidable partnership at the back at the beginning of the season until injury hit.

Both will miss this weekend’s clash against Annan Athletic but may still have a role in the Loons’ play-off campaign.

Steven Anderson has been out injured since January.

Veteran defender Anderson has been out of action since January after dislocating his shoulder. This week he resumed some light training.

Meanwhile, partner Munro was stretchered off the field in last weekend’s 2-0 defeat at Edinburgh City.

The 29-year-old suffered knee ligament damage but a scan earlier this week found the extent of the injury may not to have been as serious as first feared.

Despite being a centre-back, Munro is Forfar’s joint top-scorer with nine goals

He will now hope to return to the side before the end of the season.

Andy Munro was stretchered off the field against Edinburgh City.

“The only new injury is to Andy Munro – this weekend will be too early for him,” Gary Irvine told Courier Sport. “We’re not sure how long he’ll be out for.

“Apart from that it’s just the two long-term injuries of Steven Anderson and Jamie Ness not available.

“Steven has started training again and is, possibly, only a of couple weeks away.”

Fans have a part to play

Forfar have the chance to move within a place of second tomorrow when the Galabankies travel to Station Park.

Irvine hopes to have a big backing from his side’s fans in the penultimate home clash before the play-offs.

He believes the supporters could have a part to play in his teams fortunes.

“We’re looking forward to a tough game,” Irvine said. “As it always is against Annan.

“We’re back in front of our home fans who I hope come in big numbers and get behind the lads and give them good support.

“It’s going to be massive for our remaining run in if we have the fans giving us great support, which I’m sure they will.”

